NATO Admiral Bauer Says We’re Prepared for Direct War with Russia

Admiral Rob Bauer is the 33rd Chair of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and he says America should be on a war footing in peacetime. Bauer also insists NATO is prepared for a direct confrontation with Russia.

When did politicians and military leaders get the okay from Americans to provoke war with Russia? I must have missed that.

Pravda reports per Yahoo:

In a recent interview, “Rob Bauer insists that NATO is prepared for a direct confrontation with Russia and admits that rearmament is the Alliance’s top priority. He also acknowledges that the organization has lost its monopoly on the military initiative.”

Bauer recalled that during the NATO summit in Madrid last year, the Alliance decided to establish four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

“This is an important signal for Russia… That we are prepared if they decide to go after NATO. This is a red line. If there is a red line, then it is the Russians crossing our borders,” the Chair of the NATO Military Committee said.

Bauer said that NATO countries ought to gear civilian industrial production to the needs of the military and expressed his support for the idea of a “war economy in peacetime”.

He added that he believes that Russia’s strategic objectives go beyond Ukraine, with Moscow wanting to claim the territory of the former Soviet Union.

We don’t know that.

The US and Germany are sending tanks to Ukraine, a new redline. Germany is sending tanks that can be equipped with silver bullets. This situation is so unnecessarily dangerous and should never have happened. It certainly should not continue.

These admirals and generals are out of control, but look who we have as a Commander-in-Chief. We have WOKE fools in charge – Kirby, Milley, Austin, and others.

Watch:

Related