67 Percent of Americans Want Joe Biden Gone

A new Daily Mail/TPP poll shows that 67 percent of Americans want President Biden to step down in 2024.

If he had any decency, he would. However, he needs to get back into the office to protect himself and his family from criminal charges.

Two-thirds of voters say Joe Biden is too old to run for a second term as America’s president. Americans want him to step aside so younger Democrats can fight for the party’s nomination.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents said the 80-year-old president should not run again in 2024, amid concern over the gaffes, trips, and falls linked to his age.

For example, last month’s tumble at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado and his non-stop flubs and non-stop Walter Mitty lies. This week, he said he “ended cancer as we know it” and took credit for a fake history as a public defender – it looks like he was in the position for a month at least, defending a cow thief. He said his job was defending the civil rights of blacks when thee truth is that he was tied to segregationists back in the day.

A whopping three-quarters of respondents are clamoring to see him in a TV debate with the two Democrats who have already thrown their hats into the ring — Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy.

Additionally, 77% of voters from both sides of the aisle want to witness this epic showdown.

Of course, that won’t happen. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has already made it clear that they have no plans for a primary debate.

There are also strong indications that he will again campaign from his basement. He might as well since he has nothing worthwhile to say and he made $77 million last quarter doing nothing.

