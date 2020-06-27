88-year-old liquor store owner charged with assault for shooting robber

An 88-year-old liquor store owner was arrested for shooting a robbery suspect. Owner May Boyce was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a man allegedly lunged at her while trying to steal from her.

“I did what I had to do, and I hope word gets out on the street that I’m fed up and I’m not taking it anymore,” May Boyce told the New York Post after she was released on $10,000 bond. “You’ve got to stick up for yourself sometimes.”

Boyce said that she has been robbed multiple times while working at her shop, Murfreesboro Road Liquor and Wines, but said the past four years have been especially bad.

This was in the blue city of Nashville, Tennessee.

The five-foot-three, 115-pound widow was at work on June 16 when two men came into the store, the New York Post reported.

One of the men walked behind the counter and began helping himself to bottles, while the second man approached her “in a manner that she knew” indicated he was planning to steal from her, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Undeterred, Boyce grabbed the .38 Smith & Wesson snub-nose revolver that had belonged to her mother and placed the gun on the counter, according to the New York Post.

While they were “grabbing me some liquor,” she confronted them and Ramon Fisher lunged at her.

She believed he was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol. As he ran out, she aimed at the ground and fired.

“Ms. Boyce stated that she pointed the gun towards the ground, in the victim’s direction, and fired once,” police said in the arrest affidavit, according to The Charlotte Observer. “The victim yelled out that he had been shot and fell into a stack of bottles.”

HE TOOK BACK HIS CONFESSION

He ended up in the hospital and confessed, but later recanted. Now he’s trying to say there was a third person, but there is no evidence there was a third person.

While she doesn’t regret defending herself, she won’t have a gun for at least a couple of years. As she said, “might be dead by then.”

Ms. Boyce said she only fired to frighten Fisher and the other criminal.

There are no available photos of the perps because the media protects them. There is no word if they were arrested yet or will be arrested.