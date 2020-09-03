About 200 BLM gather to condemn shooting an armed black man

By
M. Dowling
-
0

About 200 protesters gathered in D.C. with megaphones and threats after a police officer shot and killed an armed black man. All we know is the officers were alerted to guns in the area and two guns were found at the scene of the shooting.

Fox reported that there is a lot of anger in the community, but there were only 200 people at the protest. They can’t represent the entire community. Some who were there were obviously gang people.

Fox also had a commenter on air who said there are a lot of honorable cops but there are a lot of bad cops. What is the basis for that comment? There is no evidence there are a lot of bad cops.

The misinformation that comes from the media incites the masses. Giving such power to only 200 professional protesters benefits no one.

They’re making the situation worse:

Black Lives Matter is leading this force of screamers.

They wouldn’t let Fox in because they aren’t as biased as the other media. Although that’s not how they put it.

THE EXTREMISTS ARE SEEMINGLY PAID

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply