About 200 BLM gather to condemn shooting an armed black man

About 200 protesters gathered in D.C. with megaphones and threats after a police officer shot and killed an armed black man. All we know is the officers were alerted to guns in the area and two guns were found at the scene of the shooting.

Fox reported that there is a lot of anger in the community, but there were only 200 people at the protest. They can’t represent the entire community. Some who were there were obviously gang people.

Fox also had a commenter on air who said there are a lot of honorable cops but there are a lot of bad cops. What is the basis for that comment? There is no evidence there are a lot of bad cops.

The misinformation that comes from the media incites the masses. Giving such power to only 200 professional protesters benefits no one.

They’re making the situation worse:

Fox News keeps cutting to a protest in DC hoping for violence. pic.twitter.com/4tOV0A4UFE — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 3, 2020

Black Lives Matter is leading this force of screamers.

Activists gather in DC to protest police shooting of 18 year old https://t.co/7LKyjFeDDn — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 3, 2020

They wouldn’t let Fox in because they aren’t as biased as the other media. Although that’s not how they put it.

“All they do is lie. They need to leave. Fox5 is not welcome in Southeast” Protesters in SE, DC run Fox5 out of the protests. As a journalist, I am appalled… that it didn’t happen sooner. Fox are NOT journalists #DeonKay #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/68Oz6k6aB7 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) September 3, 2020

THE EXTREMISTS ARE SEEMINGLY PAID

#DCProtests NEW: letter from @Jim_Jordan + @JamesComer to @MayorBowser “All documents + communications” on DC response + examination of whether “perpetrators of the recent violence + intimidation…have been paid or otherwise induced to commit these pic.twitter.com/pxdeGZtDFn — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 2, 2020