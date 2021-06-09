Admin has a new scheme to confiscate guns from legal owners



















The Biden administration is proposing a scheme to make felons out of current gun owners. The ATF might revise current federal gun regulations to make most firearms with stabilizing pistol braces illegal.

The Reload reports, “Owners would have to register, turn in, or disassemble the guns to avoid federal felony charges,” according to The Reload.

Stabilizing brace inventor Alex Bosco called it “the largest gun registration, destruction, and confiscation scheme in American history.”

The braces make it easier to use firearms with increased accuracy and with one hand.

They have been allowed in the U.S. since 2012, but have come under scrutiny due to their use in two mass shootings.

One was used in the Boulder, Colorado, supermarket shooting in March, which resulted in 10 deaths.

“While there are no available statistics to gauge authoritatively the number of stabilizing braces already made and sold in the United States, unofficial estimates suggest that there are between 10 and 40 million stabilizing braces and similar components already in civilian hands,” a Congressional Research Service report from April said.

“Altering the classification of firearms equipped with stabilizing braces would likely affect millions of owners,” it added.

The stabilizing brace didn’t cause the crimes It’s just another way to confiscate guns or make felons out of legal gun owners. Biden’s choice for ATF chief is a rabid gun confiscator.

The White House claims the rule is to prevent gun violence, but it’s always about taking guns away from legal gun owners.

THE GUN VIOLENCE EXCUSE

“We want to treat pistols modified with stabilizing braces with the seriousness they deserve. A stabilizing brace … essentially, it makes that pistol a hell of a lot more accurate and a mini-rifle,” President Joe Biden said in April.

“As a result, it’s more lethal, effectively turning into a short-barreled rifle. That’s what the alleged shooter in Boulder appears to have done.”

That’s hogwash.

The ATF may be able to stop the legal sale of stabilizing braces in the future, but this would only put them on the black market.

They are targeting the personal property of gun owners. It’s confiscation.

“These modifications to firearms that make them more lethal should be subject to the National Firearms Act.”⁰⁰Biden discusses tightening regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces https://t.co/bBjgHd1KtB pic.twitter.com/s3LAosdNWL — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) April 8, 2021

