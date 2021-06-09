Nadler tells DoJ to stop defending Trump against ‘playful rape’ accuser



















Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee told the Department of Justice (DOJ) to stop defending former President Trump against a defamation suit stemming from an alleged rape allegation by seemingly unhinged writer E. Jean Carroll.

TheHill.com reported the demand by the Nadler committee.

Carroll is the woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-90s at a Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store dressing room on Fifth Avenue while the store was the busiest and sales clerks abounded. Trump later made a crack about her after she smeared him.

“Yesterday, the Department of Justice announced that it would continue the previous Administration’s push to represent former President Trump, at taxpayer expense, in a defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll. That decision seems profoundly misguided. We write to urge you to reconsider,” the Democrats, led by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nalder (D-N.Y.), wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The letter comes a day after the DOJ filed a brief with a federal appeals court backing the Trump administration’s argument that Trump should be represented by government lawyers because his comments about Carroll were made in his capacity as president.

Trump has denied Carroll’s allegations. Democrats are opposed to the DOJ defending Trump in the case because they hate him. The report noted that the DOJ’s decision raises the likelihood that Carroll’s defamation suit could be thrown out since federal law bars such suits from being waged against government officials.

Democrat lawmakers are vengeful and having the case thrown out would not sit well with them.

E. Jean Carroll, an Oddity Among Women

During an interview on MSNBC with Lawrence O’Donnell, she explained she wouldn’t bring rape charges against the President because it would be disrespectful of the immigrant woman raped on their way to the border.

Huh?

On CNN, Carroll told host Alisyn Camerota the rape or whatever, was “playful,” and it was “charming,” and it “was exciting.” She also said she wasn’t scared during the incident.

Okay.

On Joy Reid’s show, she talked about lingerie boxes, concluding, “You wore lingerie in the ’90s, I’ll bet Joy.” Her gestures and facial expressions during these interviews are unusual.

E. Jean Carroll told Anderson Cooper in 2019 most people think rape is “sexy.”

Appearing on CNN, Cooper asked Carroll if she felt like she was a victim.

“I was not thrown on the ground and ravaged,” Carroll said. She indicated she wasn’t a victim. “The word rape carries so many sexual connotations. This was not sexual. It just hurt.”

Watch:

Then there is this:

@ejeancarroll states on her Facebook page from 2012 that she’s a “Huge fan of the Apprentice? Really?? The man you claimed raped you & you’re a huge fan of his show? You lying sack of Sh**!! I hope POTUS sues her for everything she has Here’s the link https://t.co/zouikJyQWN pic.twitter.com/NwUhQX3g15 — CuePatriot17 (@BR1927NY) June 26, 2019

Related

















