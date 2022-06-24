AG Garland Will Bypass the US Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade

The so-called top law enforcement agent in our nation will do everything in his power to circumvent the decision of our 3rd branch of government. The Biden Attorney General made that clear in the statement he issued after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Merrick Garland falsely claims in his statement that the Supreme Court of the United States “has eliminated an established right that has been an established component of women’s liberty for half a century – a right that has safeguarded women’s ability to participate fully and equally in society.”

Just as an aside here, abortion is not in the Constitution as a right and it never belonged in it. It is a state’s rights issue.

He “strongly disagrees” and feels it strikes a “devastating blow to reproductive freedom.” However, he admits the states can keep abortion “within their borders.”

Garland wants the government to pay for transit for those people who have to travel to abort/kill their unborn babies.

Everyone is allowed to protest “peacefully”, he emphasized.

We would love to know his definition of “peacefully”. He did allow radical communists and anarchists to threaten the lives of Justices outside their homes — illegally. He added that the Justice Department will not tolerate “violence or threats of violence.”

“The Justice Department will work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom,” he wrote in his statement.

HERE’S WHERE IT GETS DICEY

He supports “efforts by Congress to codify Americans’ reproductive rights” and other legislative efforts to ensure access to comprehensive reproductive services.” He is suggesting that Congress pass a national law circumventing the Supreme Court.

“And we stand ready to work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care”, he said, referencing abortifacients.

Garland also insists federal agencies can “continue to provide reproductive health services to the extent authorized by federal law. And federal employees who carry out their duties by providing such services must be allowed to do so free from the threat of liability. It is the Department’s longstanding position that Stats generally may not impose criminal or civil liability on federal employees who perform their duties in a manner authorized by federal law.”

He goes on the say it does not “violate the Assimilative Crimes Act”.

Is this how he will circumvent the Court? They can begin to allow abortions in federal buildings or military bases in any and every state they choose.

The Left will not abide by the rule of law. They will find ways around it to destroy any laws they don’t like.

