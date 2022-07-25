Al Gore’s Absolutely Repulsive Attack on “Climate Deniers”

On Sunday, Al Gore spouted a repulsive talking point comparing so-called climate deniers with the Uvalde police. He defines climate deniers as anyone who doesn’t agree with his hysterical, inaccurate, unscientific proclamations.

Gore is pretending climate change is equivalent to allowing the massacre of children.

This guy has mansions, a private jet, a houseboat that looks like a yacht, and a $30,000-a-month electric bill. His house uses 21 times the energy of the average home. If disagreeing with his extremist climate agenda is Uvalde, then he’s the shooter.

His arrogance is repulsive.

Possibly the most disgusting talking point literally ever https://t.co/na0540zo27 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 24, 2022

Thirty years ago, Al Gore told Rush Limbaugh that the earth had ten years left. It’s always ten years with these extremists.

Last year, he was spewing the same hysterical mantra.

COAL, OIL, AND GAS MUST GO IMMEDIATELY

Gore called on public and private sector leaders to “get real” about immediately reducing greenhouse gas emissions and moving away from fossil fuels to “clean” energy.

Gore said, “We are right now at a political tipping point. The window for limiting the increased temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius is closing. But we have the solutions we need to solve this crisis.”

That’s an arbitrary, extreme, computer-generated analysis. Gore’s lies are repulsive.

The former VP calls himself an environmentalist, but his degrees are in journalism and law.

“It’s time to say goodbye to coal, oil, and gas worldwide, and in doing so, support the people and communities whose livelihoods have traditionally depended on these industries,” he added.

FLYING RIVERS AND RAIN BOMBS

In 2018, the hyperbolic Al Gore described flying or atmospheric rivers as long streams of rain-bearing clouds that carry huge amounts of water vapor over long distances, ending as heavy rain bombs over a small, concentrated area. Gore said a city in California was recently hit by such weather, with the ‘river’ in the air having flown thousands of kilometers from an area in the Pacific Ocean.

Colorful but not true.

Climate hysteria has existed as long as the written page, and Al Gore has made a fortune off of it with one failed prediction after another as he flies around in private jets with his humongous carbon footprint.

