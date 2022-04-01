Alert! The WHO’s Planning a Global Treaty for a Great Reset

The globalists are keeping the pandemic going even though it is clearly over as a pandemic. There is a reason for that. The WHO is attempting to push through a treaty that would give them global control over health that answers some of the goals of the WEF’s Great Reset.

We better hope the Senate rejects this treaty and doesn’t go along with a deal like they did with the Paris Accords.

THE WHO’S GREAT RESET TREATY

The World Health Organization is proposing a pandemic treaty that directly threatens US sovereignty and the sovereignty of democracies throughout the world.

In a new video, The Pulse’s Joe Martino interviews Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, a member of the steering committee of the World Council for Health, who points out that the treaty gives the WHO:

“… an inordinate amount of power to make decisions in sovereign countries as to how people live and how they deal with pandemics, from lockdowns to mandates over treatment.”

It’s the usual Marxist one-size-fits-all approach. Everyone will be on the same page and science will cater to GLOBAL political whims.

It will cost millions of dollars or more and money will be laundered by them and their pickpockets.

The WHO appears to want to push the treaty through quickly without public participation and input.

“It is undemocratic, it is unconstitutional and therefore it makes the treaty invalid and unlawful,” Mohamed says. She also made note of the many WHO health policy failures due to their “conflicts of interest.”

In an open letter on the WHO’s pandemic treaty, the World Council for Health writes, in part:

“The proposed WHO agreement is unnecessary, and is a threat to sovereignty and inalienable rights. It increases the WHO’s suffocating power to declare unjustified pandemics, impose dehumanizing lockdowns, and enforce expensive, unsafe, and ineffective treatments against the will of the people.

The letter states that the WHO has “not engaged in a process of public participation” and its priority is gaining “power for itself and its corporate accomplices.” It is an undemocratic process.

Without an unbiased democratic process, any agreement by the WHO, acting via the United Nations, will be unlawful, illegitimate, and invalid.

It points out The WHO’s many failures as a reason to not let them rule the world’s health.

Historically, the WHO leadership has failed the people. Among many examples, it approved the injurious H1N1 (swine flu) vaccine for a controversially declared pandemic.

Equally, the WHO failed during the COVID-19 chapter as it encouraged lockdowns, suppressed early preventive treatments and recommended product interventions that have proven to be neither safe nor effective.

The WHO cannot be allowed to control the world’s health agenda, nor enforce biosurveillance. While it receives funding from public sources belonging to the people, it is caught in a perpetual conflict of interest because it also receives substantial funding from private interests that use their contributions to influence and profit from WHO decisions and mandates.

Mohamed noted that the Gates Foundation and Gates-funded GAVI contribute over $1 billion a year. Also, the treaty erases accountability.

Martino states it can be expanded to other areas as well and can become a global health dictatorship.

Article 2 of the WHO’s constitution states:

“In order to achieve its objective, the functions of the Organization shall be: a) to act as the directing and coordinating authority on international health work … k) to propose conventions, agreements, and regulations, and make recommendations with respect to international health matters …

…to establish and revise as necessary international nomenclatures of diseases, of causes of death and of public health practices … v) generally to take all necessary action to attain the objective of the Organization.”

The WHO could also mandate vaccine passports in what would become a digital ID program that the WEF—Great Resetters – want. Just think about the global censorship we would all face. The WHO could censor health information worldwide.

On the European Council’s web page discussing the pandemic treaty, under the headline “Restoring Trust in the International Health System,” it states:

“The agreement … will set the foundation for better communication and information to citizens. Misinformation threatens public trust and risks undermining public health responses. To redeem citizen trust, concrete measures should be foreseen to improve the flow of reliable and accurate information as well as to tackle misinformation globally.”

A World Economic Forum article of July 21, 2020, warns that the economic devastation caused by COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns “has the potential to hobble global prosperity for generations to come.” The answer, according to the World Economic Forum, is for countries to make sure the economic system is “built back better.”

Watch:

