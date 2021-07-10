All pregnant/postpartum women from around the world can come illegally

All illegal alien women who are pregnant [anchor babies], recently pregnant, or nursing will not be detained. Basically, Biden just legalized illegal immigration by all the pregnant women in the world. This is part of his effort to replace Americans with foreigners from all over the world.
Biden is breaking the law and should be hauled off to prison. This has the mark of Obama all over it.
Joe Biden’s administration on Friday said immigration agents would no longer detain most pregnant or postpartum illegal immigrants. He’s destroying our immigration system and system of asylum.
He is letting everyone go, but now we won’t even have a record of any kind on these people.
THE UPDATED POLICY
An updated Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy says that agents “should not detain, arrest, or take into custody for an administrative violation of the immigration laws individuals known to be pregnant, postpartum, or nursing unless release is prohibited by law or exceptional circumstances exist.”
They could be the worst criminals and it wouldn’t matter.
The acting director of the agency, Tae Johnson, said in a statement that ICE “is committed to safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system and preserving the health and safety of pregnant, postpartum, and nursing individuals.”
“Given the unique needs of this population, we will not detain individuals known to be pregnant, postpartum or nursing unless release is prohibited by law or exceptional circumstances exist. This reflects our commitment to treat all individuals with respect and dignity while still enforcing our nation’s laws,” he added.
It’s always about being humane while destroying Americans.
THEY’RE REPLACING THE POPULATION
Democrats are calling to defund Border Patrol, ICE, and the Department of Homeland Security. And they love the open borders.
Former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez, in his first interview since leaving office at the end of June, tells Fox News the border crisis is unlike anything he has ever seen in his career, and he urged Congress to fix the country’s “broken” and “porous” immigration system, Fox News reported.
“What we’re seeing since February of this year is absolutely unprecedented, the numbers we haven’t seen in 20 years, certainly not since the creation of this department or Customs and Border Protection, my former agency,” Perez said in a phone interview Thursday.
Democrats are deliberately replacing citizens and destroying our immigration system, just like they are destroying law and order throughout the nation.
Illegals Pregnant! Creepy Joe.. what have you done? pic.twitter.com/WfyNR87aMs
— Donna Reese (@donnareese931) July 7, 2021
I’m sure that will be good for the enviroment.
Red State is in the last 15 regarding land mass and the loungers from the faculty think we are Texas, Kansas, Colorado, combined.
Rural route stop light, CVS, gas station, school, Podunkistan is now Stripmahal for ten miles on each side and they have finally upgraded the roads from the 1980’s to account for the massive increase in population.
These evolved enlightened utopia building never have any ‘splainin to do and that is the problem.
This isn’t about Democrat Power. This is about destroying America. The Communist Democrats know they are losing. Americans are rejecting their Ideology, so they are just plundering America thinking they will be able to escape to a Communist Wonderland. The problem is they have never experience Communism and the Hispanic Population has. Hispanics who learn English will be Republican Voters in the future.
The new policy is a shameless play to try and get back the White Woman’s vote which Democrats are quickly losing due to violent crime moving into the suburbs.