All pregnant/postpartum women from around the world can come illegally



















All illegal alien women who are pregnant [anchor babies], recently pregnant, or nursing will not be detained. Basically, Biden just legalized illegal immigration by all the pregnant women in the world. This is part of his effort to replace Americans with foreigners from all over the world.

Biden is breaking the law and should be hauled off to prison. This has the mark of Obama all over it.

Joe Biden’s administration on Friday said immigration agents would no longer detain most pregnant or postpartum illegal immigrants. He’s destroying our immigration system and system of asylum.

He is letting everyone go, but now we won’t even have a record of any kind on these people.

THE UPDATED POLICY

An updated Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy says that agents “should not detain, arrest, or take into custody for an administrative violation of the immigration laws individuals known to be pregnant, postpartum, or nursing unless release is prohibited by law or exceptional circumstances exist.”

They could be the worst criminals and it wouldn’t matter.

The acting director of the agency, Tae Johnson, said in a statement that ICE “is committed to safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system and preserving the health and safety of pregnant, postpartum, and nursing individuals.”

“Given the unique needs of this population, we will not detain individuals known to be pregnant, postpartum or nursing unless release is prohibited by law or exceptional circumstances exist. This reflects our commitment to treat all individuals with respect and dignity while still enforcing our nation’s laws,” he added.

It’s always about being humane while destroying Americans.

THEY’RE REPLACING THE POPULATION

Democrats are calling to defund Border Patrol, ICE, and the Department of Homeland Security. And they love the open borders.

Former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez, in his first interview since leaving office at the end of June, tells Fox News the border crisis is unlike anything he has ever seen in his career, and he urged Congress to fix the country’s “broken” and “porous” immigration system, Fox News reported.

“What we’re seeing since February of this year is absolutely unprecedented, the numbers we haven’t seen in 20 years, certainly not since the creation of this department or Customs and Border Protection, my former agency,” Perez said in a phone interview Thursday.

Democrats are deliberately replacing citizens and destroying our immigration system, just like they are destroying law and order throughout the nation.

Illegals Pregnant! Creepy Joe.. what have you done? pic.twitter.com/WfyNR87aMs — Donna Reese (@donnareese931) July 7, 2021

Related

















