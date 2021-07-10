Hard-left teachers & so-called civil rights leaders go to war for CRT & 1619



















Teachers of the hard-left, under the leadership of the likes of Randi Weingarten, will team up with race hustlers calling themselves civil rights leaders, to go to war against anyone who tries to cancel CRT and the 1619 Project in the school system.

They are organizing and preparing to go to court to stop conservatives [it’s not just conservatives] efforts to block curriculum about alleged institutional racism, Axios reports.

THE TEACHER’S UNIONS ARE MORE POWERFUL THAN PARENTS

The NEA vows to expand into classrooms the anti-white, anti-American Critical Race Theory and 1619 which they call anti-racism and diversity.

It’s clearly indoctrination, but these unions are so powerful under this administration that they unnecessarily kept millions of children out of school for a year or more.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten told Axios that her union will defend teachers’ right to teach [her distorted version] of American history. They will aggressively protect any educator accused of violating new laws and restrictions.

“We’re looking at court actions because these laws conflict with standards and our licensure requirements and our professional obligations,” she said.

Too bad she wasn’t as concerned about her professional obligations when the children lost a year of schooling.

She’s calling it a “modern-day Scopes trial.”

That goes along with race hustlers trying to make 2021 into 1964.

Nearly half of US states have recently passed or introduced proposals to constrain lessons from this corrupt communistic version of a dystopian United States. The Left keeps making it about conservatives, but any parent seeing what these lessons are about should agree, and many do.

THIS IS THE BEST DEFINITION OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY

Critical race theory is an academic discipline that claims that the United States was founded on racism, oppression, and white supremacy – and that these forces are still at the root of our society. That’s how it is defined in practice. But bureaucrats implementing critical race theory will say it is an academic concept arguing race is a social construct, and that racism is not only individual bias or prejudice but also something embedded in legal and political systems.

Critical race theory reformulates the old Marxist dialectic of oppressor and oppressed, replacing the class categories of bourgeoisie and proletariat with the identity categories of white and Black. But the basic conclusion is the same: In order to liberate man, society must be fundamentally transformed through moral, economic, and political revolution.

In simple terms, critical race theory can be seen as a form of “race-based Marxism;” they share a common conceptual framework and critical race theory was explicitly derived from “critical theory,” a 20th century ideology sometimes called “neo-Marxism.”

THE COMMUNIST WARRIORS

The White House budget director’s “Citizens for Renewing America,” will help them forge legislation and there will be unlimited funds to back these hard-left operatives.

Critical Race Theory holds that our nation is systemically racist and ingrained in our legal, financial, and education systems. Therefore, they must all be torn down. Police must be defunded and reimagined, education must teach a communist Zinn-version of history, our financial system cannot be capitalist, and our legal system must go from equality to equity.

The 1619 Project, a brainchild of the far-left NY Times and Hannah Nikole-Jones, falsely claims the USA began in 1619 with slavery. This is despite the fact the USA didn’t exist until 1776 and there were no slaves in 1619. The small group of slaves sent to the colonies in 1619 became indentured servants and were then freed. The colonists didn’t believe in slavery and didn’t know what to do with them. So, they made them indentured servants for a few years and let them go.

These union leaders are communists and they can destroy this nation. They have the corporations and the government on their side.

