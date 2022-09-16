More FBI Agents Assigned to Hunt White Supremacists Than They Can Find

Current and former FBI agents spoke to The Washington Times, telling them that the threat of White supremacists is overblown. The administration pressures the FBI agents to create domestic terrorist cases out of whole cloth. They have to meet internal metrics. Agents are given a profile of what the higher-ups think a white supremacist might be and then tell the agents to investigate them.

“The demand for White supremacy” coming from FBI headquarters “vastly outstrips the supply of White supremacy,” said one agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We have more people assigned to investigate White supremacists than we can actually find.”

During an interview with the article’s author Kerry Picket on Rob Schmitt’s Newsmax show, she explained how they look for their white supremacists to meet the quota.

The FBI administrators come up with a profile of who they think a white supremacist might be, and then they tell agents to go investigate them without evidence of a crime. For example, if they fly a Gadsen flag, have lots of guns, and home-school their children, they might be a white supremacists.

Picket gave an example of an innocent man who sells emergency food packets.

THE POLICE STATE MARSHALL PLAN, HUNTING SUPREMACISTS – IF THEY’RE WHITE

The agents’ revelations coincide with President Biden’s “United We Stand” summit Thursday at the White House. The summit built upon the administration’s push to hunt down racially-motivated extremists who are violent [translation, white supremacists, not Antifa or BLM].

“President Biden’s ‘United We Stand’ summit is a critical first step towards a Marshall Plan-style approach to galvanize the type of federal resources and civil society initiatives for which I and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law have been advocating,” he said.

Biden is capitalizing once again on the Charlottesville lie. He still pretends Donald Trump said the violent right-wing were good people.

The FBI agent said those driving bureau policies “have already determined that White supremacy is a problem” and set an agency-wide policy to elevate racially motivated domestic extremism cases as priorities.

“We are sort of the lapdogs as the actual agents doing these sorts of investigations, trying to find a crime to fit otherwise First Amendment-protected activities,” he said. “If they have a Gadsden flag and they own guns, and they are mean at school board meetings, that’s probably a domestic terrorist.”

The Gadsden flag, showing a timber rattlesnake on a yellow background and the words: “Don’t Tread on Me,” is often used as a symbol of liberty.

FBI DENIES LOOKING FOR SUPREMACISTS, BERIA-STYLE

The FBI denies targeting and claims they only go after those “who commit or intend to commit violence and criminal activity that constitutes a federal crime or poses a threat to national security.”

“The FBI aggressively investigates threats posed by domestic violent extremists,” an FBI spokesperson said. “We do not investigate ideology, and we do not investigate particular cases based on the political views of the individuals involved. The FBI will continue to pursue threats or acts of violence, regardless of the underlying motivation or sociopolitical goal.”

The article’s author at The Washington Times is Kerry Picket, who also interviewed a private person named Brian Levin, who is investigating white supremacist crimes. He made a note of crimes against Blacks, Asians, and Jews. At least for the purposes of the article, Levin hasn’t noticed the Black gang crimes against Blacks. Nor did he mention that the crimes against Asians and Jews are by Black people.

Republican congressmen like Jim Jordan are calling this a burgeoning police state.

