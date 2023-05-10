American Horror Story! Free-For-All on Our Border

Joe Biden has finalized Trump-style plans like the one he decried in 2020 to stop illegal migrants flooding the U.S less than 48 hours before Title 42 expires. He finally comes up with this now as millions threaten to stream across the border.

It’s an absolute free-for-all.

Just an absolute free for all of illegal crossings from Matamoros, MX into Brownsville, TX with apparently zero resistance or deterrence on the US side…at least in this location. We continue to see a large majority of the crossings being single adults. https://t.co/WdafWUwZsE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

We have criminals, cartels, pedophiles, terrorists, and families, but primarily single men flooding our borders. A humanitarian crisis is already taking place.

It’s a bit late for Biden’s plan – if it’s one they will follow. Up to a million people at our border are waiting to enter the country. Additionally, hundreds of thousands pour in unnoticed or noticed and unvetted.

The policy, as seen by CBS News, is almost identical to the laws introduced by the Trump administration. Biden will require migrants to request refugee status in another country, such as Mexico, during their journey to the southern border – but before crossing into the States.

Those who fail to follow the criteria will be deported as quickly as they came. [Should we believe this?]

CBS NEWS

Hundreds of U.S. asylum officers were trained on how to enforce the restriction on Tuesday. The regulation is expected to be published on Wednesday, less than 48 hours before Title 42 is set to expire, according to people familiar with the effort who requested anonymity to discuss internal plans.

The regulation, which is expected to be challenged in federal court, will be a dramatic shift in asylum policy, disqualifying migrants from U.S. protection if they fail to request refugee status in another country, such as Mexico, on their journey to the southern border.

Hundreds of asylum officers won’t do much against hundreds of thousands of often aggressive and violent invaders.

Perhaps the change of heart comes as Democrats are assured they have enough people for their permanent electoral majority. That’s just me conjecturing.

No One Should Believe Anyone Will Be Deported

No one believes he will do this. They won’t deport people with orders now. As John Feere, CIS senior advisor, tells us, they’re not implementing deportation orders now.

“There are over 1.5 million illegal aliens with final orders in the country. Mayorkas barred ICE from issuing them fines. But they “will” be taken into custody and removed? By when? Removals are way down under the Biden admin, so nobody believes this,” Feere writes.

This is a serious national security threat, as Mark Morgn has warned.

““When you open your borders up to one threat, you open your borders up to all the vast complex threats.”

“Illegal aliens, deadly narcotics, violent criminals, and others wishing to do us harm are pouring across our border—all thanks to Biden’s policies.”

WHO ARE THE REAL RADICALS AS ONE PARTY PROMOTES A FREE-FOR-ALL?

As the media calls everyone on the Right extreme radicals, look at this and tell me this isn’t extreme and radical. We now know that Biden border patrol officials have gotten the go-ahead to dump these people at bus stops, gas stations, and on our streets. The Administration is even telling the dangerous illegal aliens what entry points to avoid so they can enter the US.

NEW: Non-stop illegal crossings continuing here in Brownsville. This is another group of several hundred that just crossed over, some out of frame under the levee. More are coming. We’ve been watching on our drone as migrants tether a rope to US side of Rio Grande while crossing. pic.twitter.com/wuig2soY3O — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

I mean. Just look at these images. Operational control? https://t.co/UTmleexgib — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

THE GOAL IS OPEN BORDERS UNTIL WE HAVE MASS AMNESTY?

Some people believe the open borders are to force Republicans to agree to mass amnesty.

It is a free-for-all.

The Biden Administration is about to intentionally turn our border COMPLETELY over to illegal aliens and vicious drug cartels — to import more deadly fentanyl, violent criminals & allow human trafficking. No Administration has ever been so reckless! https://t.co/OxyYmdOGTJ — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) May 9, 2023

Related