Andrew Gillum’s Potential ‘Meth-Orgy’ Alibi Just Blew Up

Andrew Gillum was with a couple of naked men, who “were involved,” when police were called to their hotel room in Miami. Gillum was in the bathroom vomiting and was possibly naked. Police were called because one of the three was overdosing. Police found three bags of Crystal Meth in the room.

Gillum’s alibi to the media was “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

Gillum, a Democrat rising star and former gubernatorial candidate, is married since 2009 and has three children with his wife.

As an interesting sidenote, Gillum is anti-police and anti-prisons and right now is not arrested or charged. Perhaps he will be charged, but he was not tested for meth and was allowed to go home.

His alibi hit a big bump when it became known that the man who overdosed is a paid escort who never hear anything about a wedding.

Travis Dyson is the 30-year-old Florida man who was in the hotel room and who OD’d. Dyson is recovering in the hospital and said Gillum never mentioned a wedding.

Gillum’s “friend” is a paid escort.

Dyson maintains a page at the male escort website, Rent Men. On that page, Dyson goes by the moniker Brodie Scott. Dyson told the website in 2018, “I go the extra mile by being very aware of what I do in the present and how it affects the future… like I won’t make a present decision until I play out how it may in the future.”

He has either made his social media profiles secret or taken them down since the mess in the hotel in Miami.

According to a post on Dyson’s Facebook page, he has been in a relationship with a man named Luis Antonio Jr. since August 2018. A post on Dyson’s Instagram page says that the couple is engaged.

You can read more at Heavy.