The World Economic Forum Wants the Dutch Farmers’ Lands

The following clip and summary come from an interview by Ezra Levant of Rebel News with a Dutch activist. She discusses the Nitrogen Policy pushed by the World Economic Forum, and its role in stealing farmland. Don’t underestimate Bill Gates’ role either.

The Netherlands doesn’t need a Nitrogen Policy. It isn’t a crisis and nitrogen isn’t a problem. Holland is a small country surrounded by larger countries that don’t have to abide by a Nitrogen Policy. The real reason for the policy is the Dutch government wants the land.

Farmers are ungovernable in the sense that they are self-sustaining and own a lot of land.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is very deeply embedded in The Great Reset of the World Economic Forum.

The Dutch minister who has pushed this nitrogen law has a brother-in-law who owns the Dutch online supermarket called PICNIC.

Bill Gates invested 600 million Euros in PICNIC last year. PICNIC is building the most sustainable European supermarket.

The WEF Great Resetters are rushing now because the plan is to have this all done by 2030 – Agenda 2030.

The elite “see a future for us where we are completely dependent on the State, eat bugs, they own your land, you own nothing and you’ll be happy is what they say.”

Possible conflicts of interest and back-room deals being uncovered between Dutch Ministers in conjunction with Bill Gates / Bill & Melinda Foundation, and their €600m stake in delivery service Picnic. This is nothing to do with Nitrogen, it’s purely about acquiring the land. pic.twitter.com/41eQpenSwf — Jumpstar (@crispsammich) July 10, 2022

This is the follow-up segment that compares the Dutch situation to Canada’s.

Follow up segment drawing parallels between what is happening here in The Netherlands and Canada with the Truckers protests. This segment includes background information on how our two countries are intertwined, and hints that perhaps the two protest movements might join forces. pic.twitter.com/nfhLkDA1wb — Jumpstar (@crispsammich) July 10, 2022

They want the Dutch dependent. They also plan to use some of the lands for asylum seekers. They push open borders. Agenda 2030 is the New World Order.

This was hinted at in the videos earlier, and someone also pointed it out. There’s a lot of acreage out here. You could imagine.. Land taken over by the global consortium. Farmers move to city boxes Use space for high density migrant housing and specific crops Sounds lovely pic.twitter.com/05et8VWyHq — Jumpstar (@crispsammich) July 10, 2022

