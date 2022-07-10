The World Economic Forum Wants the Dutch Farmers’ Lands

By
M Dowling
-
1
11

The following clip and summary come from an interview by Ezra Levant of Rebel News with a Dutch activist. She discusses the Nitrogen Policy pushed by the World Economic Forum, and its role in stealing farmland. Don’t underestimate Bill Gates’ role either.

The Netherlands doesn’t need a Nitrogen Policy. It isn’t a crisis and nitrogen isn’t a problem. Holland is a small country surrounded by larger countries that don’t have to abide by a Nitrogen Policy. The real reason for the policy is the Dutch government wants the land.

A group of curious cows in the summer evening light. A typical Dutch rural scene.

Farmers are ungovernable in the sense that they are self-sustaining and own a lot of land.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is very deeply embedded in The Great Reset of the World Economic Forum.

The Dutch minister who has pushed this nitrogen law has a brother-in-law who owns the Dutch online supermarket called PICNIC.

Bill Gates invested 600 million Euros in PICNIC last year. PICNIC is building the most sustainable European supermarket.

The WEF Great Resetters are rushing now because the plan is to have this all done by 2030 – Agenda 2030.

The elite “see a future for us where we are completely dependent on the State, eat bugs, they own your land, you own nothing and you’ll be happy is what they say.”

This is the follow-up segment that compares the Dutch situation to Canada’s.

They want the Dutch dependent. They also plan to use some of the lands for asylum seekers. They push open borders. Agenda 2030 is the New World Order.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
11 seconds ago

I’m afraid the only way to defeat these dangerous globalists is by force but I don’t think people today have the will to fight.

0
Reply