Anti-Mexican-Asian-white anthem-hater, Gwen Berry says she’s like Justice Kavanaugh



















There’s a lot of s**t I don’t do like I did when I was 18 or 20. ~ Gwen Berry

‘Activist-athlete’ Gwen Berry brushed off her history of racially charged tweets and compared herself to Brett Kavanaugh as an excuse for her outrageous behavior while the nationa anthem played after she came in third in the hammer throwing trials.

In Twitter posts over the years, which are still up, she made a series of derogatory comments about Chinese, Mexican and white people, as well as tasteless jokes about rape.

“Is that the best THEY could come up with?” Berry tweeted Saturday, sharing a link to a New York Post article about her past comments.

If she were a Republican, she would have had to apologize profusely and then she would have been canceled.

“I’ll just say I can relate to the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the USA Brett Kavanaugh and agree, there’s a lot of s**t I don’t do like I did when I was 18 or 20.”

Give me a break.

There is zero evidence that Kavanaugh did any one thing he was accused of by Christine Blasey-Ford and a few others that the leftists dredged up. In Berry’s case, there is proof of her misbehavior.

She is no Brett Kavanaugh.

Berry acted like a 10-year-old during the playing of the anthem and since then she keeps changing her story. She turned her back on the flag and put her activist tee on her head.

We have an unapologetic dope representing us at the Olympics.

Related

















