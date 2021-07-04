Dr. Fauci thinks you should wear a mask where vaccination rates are low



















Dishonest control freak Dr. Fauci wants Americans to keep wearing the mask, at least in areas where vaccination rates are low whether you’re vaccinated or not. Meanwhile, we have an awful lot of photos of him not wearing it.

Masks can be harmful to children according to some studies. If it wasn’t for Rand Paul, we’d still be in masks with no end date. People like former NY Times reporter Alex Berenson have also spoken the truth about the futility of overdoing the mask.

The nation’s top infectious disease bureaucrat, Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that people should “go the extra mile” and wear a mask in areas with low vaccination rates even if they’re fully vaccinated. Naturally, Chuck Todd uses a red state as an example. Meanwhile, black people aren’t too fond of the experimental, non-FDA-approved vaccine yet either.

“If you put yourself in an environment in which you have a high level of viral dynamics and a very low level of vaccine, you might want to go the extra step and say ‘When I’m in that area where there’s a considerable degree of viral circulation, I might want to go the extra mile to be cautious enough to make sure that I get the extra added level of protection, even though the vaccines themselves are highly effective,’” Fauci told anchor Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

People should wear masks if they want to but NOT because Dr. Fauci said so. He has admittedly lied to us more than once.

Watch:

WATCH: If you’re going to a place with a low vaccination rate, “go the extra mile” and wear a mask even if you’re vaccinated, Dr. Fauci says on #MTP. Dr. Fauci: “Vaccines are not, even as good as they are and highly effective, nothing is 100%.” pic.twitter.com/iaJHTaIUg5 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 4, 2021

Donald Trump mentioned him last night, saying Tony Fauci “is now a radical masker — you have three masks and if you can put on goggles and a helmet.”

Trump says Tony Fauci is now a “radical masker – you have 3 masks and if you can put on goggles and a helmet.” pic.twitter.com/bZhRaQDk3o — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 4, 2021

