AOC admits without HR 1, Dems ‘cannot rely solely on the wish of winning elections’



















During an interview with Dana Bash on propaganda network CNN, AOC, aka Alexandria ‘Sandy Cortez’ Ocasio-Cortez, admitted that without HR 1, Democrats “cannot rely solely on the wish of winning elections.”

She claims they can’t count on winning elections because the vote is being suppressed but most people realize that’s an absurd lie. The only voter suppression is of Republican votes with last-minute changes in the laws and voting processes in swing states to favor Senile Joe Biden.

HR1/S1 guarantees Democrats win every presidential election in the future. The John Lewis Voting Act of 2021 is almost as bad. It gives the courts tremendous authority and jurisdiction over state election laws.

Watch;

Related

















