Look how Google search is massaged, spun, and crafted



















Google this: ziegler elementary school felix book

This is what you get from Google:



Ok now click on news, still not much, nothing jumps out at you, eh?

Ok now DuckDuckGo: ziegler elementary school felix book, and you get this:

You don’t even have to click on news.

Bing gives you the same thing DuckDuckGo gives you. Just amazing how this stuff is being massaged, spun, and crafted by Google.

And there is nothing on MSM about Hunter getting his pals in to see his père, then Vice President Biden.

Nothing in the news about your kid having easy access to gender reassignment but we know all about some old geezer who didn’t pay all his taxes on some benefits.

We’re not saying to burn the Ziegler book but a book on black queer transgender teens isn’t for elementary school kids.

This is a book that you get recommended from your 18-year-old kid’s psychiatrist.

This article was written by one of our researchers who wishes to remain anonymous so he doesn’t get canceled.

