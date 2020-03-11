AOC says not ‘patroning’ Chinese restaurants for fear of Covid-19 is RACIST

The media’s latest attack on Republican leaders is that they are racist if they call Covid-19 the Wuhan Virus. Obviously, the term is not meant to insult Chinese people, it just signifies the origin of the virus. Red China also called it racist, and the media, who used the term first, are assigning the racism label to insult Republicans. Into this fray, jumps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a cute and appealing know-nothing. She says it’s racist to avoid ‘patroning’ Chinese restaurants.

AOC says, “Honestly it sounds almost so silly to say but there’s a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism, where people are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants. They’re not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight up racism around the coronavirus. “

She said ‘patroning’ twice.

Not to mock her too much, but this is the new leader of the Democrat Party. I didn’t say that, but rather the head of the DNC Tom Perez and other Democrat leaders have said it.

Watch Eva Peron, I mean AOC:

Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are “just straight up” racist about the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/egtpRDEDhO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020

It is not racist to not want to get coronavirus that clearly originated in Wuhan, China.