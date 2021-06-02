AOC – who makes $200K a year – blames DJT for not fixing her grandma’s ceiling



















AOC is complaining today that Donald Trump didn’t fix her grandmother’s roof in Puerto Rico. She said it is still damaged after 2017’s Hurricane Maria and blames Trump for “blocking relief money for PR.”

After blatant corruption was exposed, Trump delayed the money until he could be certain the money was accounted for and given to the right people. Puerto Rico had roving gangs and union issues that also delayed aid.

Trump was all over helping Puerto Rico but Democrats made up catastrophes he had nothing to do with.

Why doesn’t she fix her grandma’s roof? She makes nearly $200,000 a year. Didn’t she ever hear of self-reliance?

We immediately got to work reaching out to community advocates and leaders and following the money. What’s happening to Puerto Ricans is systemic. Much of it can be traced to La Junta, aka the Wall Street-connected fiscal control board that the US gave power to over the island. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

She did respond to criticisms by Matt Walsh, claiming “systematic injustices.” She’s no genius, and she wants handouts.

You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families. My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony. https://t.co/QN0ZVoyDt2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

Related

















