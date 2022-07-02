Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano: The Planned and Managed Coup

OPINION

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 2011 to 2016. He also previously served as Secretary-General of the Governorate of the Vatican City State from 2009 to 2011. Archbishop Viganò is notable for his role in exposing scandals and corruption within the hierarchy of the Catholic Church and in the world. He revealed the widespread cover-up of the abuses of Theodore McCarrick. [Read the full interview at the end]

INTERVIEW WITH STEVE BANNON

During an interview with Steve Bannon, Archbishop Vigano talked about the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

THE FIRST ELEMENT TO CONSIDER

He doesn’t believe we were faced with a true pandemic.

“If in the last two years we had been faced with a true pandemic, caused by a deadly virus for which no other cures existed except for a vaccine, we would be able to think that the emergency was not intended. But this is not what happened: the SARS-CoV-2 virus is nothing but a seasonal flu that could have been cured with existing treatments and effective prevention based on strengthening immune defenses.

“The prohibition of treatment, the discrediting of the effectiveness of drugs that have been in use for decades, the decision to hospitalize the elderly who became sick in nursing homes, and the imposition of an experimental gene treatment that has been demonstrated not only to be ineffective but also harmful and often fatal – all this confirms for us that the pandemic has been planned and managed with the purpose of creating the greatest damage possible. This is a fact that has been established and confirmed by the official data, despite the systematic falsification of that same data.

“Certainly, those who wanted to manage the pandemic in this way are not disposed now to yield easily, also because there are billionaire interests behind all of it. But what “they” want does not always necessarily happen.”

THE SECOND ELEMENT

INEXPERIENCE?

Bannon asked him if he thought it was managed this way due to inexperience, and his answer was that is the second element to consider. He noted that the reaction was the same over the world. It was “contrary to the scientific literature and medical evidence.”

“Apocalyptic predictions completely divorced from reality, and very grave conflicts of interest” of the experts strains credulity. We’d have to believe they lost all of their basic knowledge.

A SILENT COUP?

A managed silent coup? The Archbishop answers the question as it went down in Italy. Then he segues to the World Economic Forum.

“Up until the pandemic, power was in practice still managed at least formally by individual nations, and laws were passed by Parliaments. But for the last two years, the Parliaments have been deprived of authority, and all those whom the World Economic Forum and other lobbies have succeeded in placing at the high levels of governments and international institutions have begun to legislate against the Constitution and the interests of the Nation, obeying orders given to them from on high – “from the markets,” they tell us – which in fact is made up of a very small number of multinational corporations that engulf competing companies, flatten professional skills with damage to the quality of the product, and reduce the protection and wages of workers thanks to the complicity of unions and of the Left,” Archbishop Vigano states.

“In short, we are governed by a high command of usurers and speculators, from Bill Gates who invests in large farms right on the eve of the food emergency or in vaccines just before the outbreak of the pandemic, to George Soros, who speculates on the fluctuations of currencies and government bonds and along with Hunter Biden finances a bio-laboratory in Ukraine,” he continues.

“To think that there is no relationship between the instigators of these crimes and those who carry them out at the highest levels of national governments, the EU, and the UN is a sign of bad faith because even a child could understand that we are held hostage by a group of technocrats who are ideologically deviant and morally corrupt…”

He calls on the world to reclaim sovereignty.

PLANNED AND MANAGED

The third indisputable fact according to Cardinal Vigano is: ” the pandemic was planned as an instrument for the establishment of a totalitarian regime, conceived by unelected technocrats who are devoid of any sense of democratic representation.”

About the Ukraine crisis, he said the majority of citizens are absolutely not in favor of weapons to Ukraine. Nor do they want to impose sanctions on Russia. Yet the heads of government and the media lie and claim they have complete support.

He also speaks about the managed theft we see throughout the world. “When they speak of “transformation of goods into services,” of “sharing economy” through the digital sector, they intend to expropriate private property from citizens: “You will own nothing and you will be happy.” And when they impose the privatization of state goods or services, they want to appropriate the profits while leaving the costs on the shoulders of the community. But since not all countries are willing to do this “reset,” they are forcing them to accept it by provoking economic crises, pandemics, and wars. This is high treason and subversion.”

THE WAR

“The fact that this causes misery, bankruptcy, the failure of businesses, unemployment, social instability, and the widening of the gap between the rich and poor, the decline of the birth rate and the reduction of essential services is considered a negligible detail, with the sole concern of indoctrinating the masses with false arguments in favor of war or the control of every detail of people’s lives, criminalizing whoever dissents and pointing to them as the enemy of the people…”

Examples from history:

1 Beginning in the 17th century, the Enclosure Acts abolished the open field system of agriculture in England and enabled the government to take over the land for the purposes of efficiency and profitability.

2 The man-made famine of 1932-33 by which Stalin’s Soviet Union killed millions of Ukrainians.

[Currently, the Netherlands, deep into The Great Reset, is taking over farmers’ and ranchers’ lands in the name of the Ozone]

THE FOUNDING FATHER OF THE EU

As an example, Cardinal Vigano references one of the founding fathers of the European Union, Richard Kalergi. Kalergi was a social engineer who planned to manage the “Europen national societies. He wanted to manage the EU through immigration and cross-breeding. The plan was to drive migration waves with the attractiveness of cheaper labor costs.”

Archbishop Vigano backs up all his theories and observations. He talks about the Deep Church, the fusion of the worst of liberalism and the worst of collective socialism.

Archbishop Vigano also presents ways to manage a return to normalcy. He says one of those ways is a return to God.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The Sentinel can’t say definitively what is going on but let’s look at it with one practical matter. The vaccines are useless after about 4-6 months and they have many adverse effects for some people. Boosters can’t keep up with the variants and there is evidence that they harm natural immunity. There is also evidence that the vaccinated might spread the virus.

Yet, to get on a ship, you need to prove you had the first two shots. Why?

The regime plans to strip the National Guard and Reserves of tens of thousands of soldiers. This is at a time when our borders are wide open and our enemies prepare for war.

As the canary in the coal mine, could it be the regime only wants soldiers who are obedient to them? Just throwing that out there for consideration.

Watch:

The only way to understand his views is to read them below.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 2011 to 2016 on Scribd

