Arson in Yosemite

The massive fire in Yosemite, blamed on climate change – the left’s default – was caused by Democrat Edward Wackerman.

When the fire occurred, Democrats immediately said climate change caused it, but no, a Democrat did it. Wackerman is a Democrat donor who also donated to the Lincoln Project.

The arson suspect has donated $1,775 to Democratic candidates and committees since 2020, government records show. It included $400 to the Lincoln Project, a disgraced leftist super PAC [Free Beacon].

Edward Fredrick Wackerman, 71, of Mariposa, California, is under arrest. He allegedly started a massive forest fire in Yosemite National Park.

Wackerman was taken in on Friday for the Oak Fire. He’s responsible for the fire that destroyed 127 homes, caused thousands of people to evacuate, and scorched 30,000 acres of vegetation last July.

The charges include suspicion of aggravated arson, arson causing great bodily injury, and damage or destruction of inhabited structures, the California Department of Forestry said.

“Ed Wackerman is facing several felony charges, including aggravated arson. These charges carry serious legal consequences, and the District Attorney is committed to ensuring a fair trial and upholding justice,” Wall said in an online statement.

About 6,000 people living in mountain communities near the fire were forced to flee their homes.

The fire injured three firefighters, scorched 30 square miles of land, and destroyed 127 homes and 66 outbuildings.

At the time, smoke from the fire drifted more than 200 miles. It reached Lake Tahoe, parts of Nevada, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Mr. Wackerman’s Fire

CNN had fun last year, blaming the fire on climate WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

Although, they did have this non-scientist to quote:

[Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon] Heggie also noted the fire was “indicative” of what’s been seen more broadly in wildfires throughout the state and the American West. It was “burning with just such a velocity and intensity,” Heggie said, due to prolonged drought and human-caused climate change.

“What I can tell you is this is a direct result of what is climate change,” he said. “You can’t have a 10-year drought in California and expect things to be the same. And we are now paying the price for that 10-year drought and that climate change.”

As a result of climate change, wildfires are becoming more frequent and severe. Blazes are burning longer and hotter in places they’ve always occurred, according to a report released earlier this year from the UN Environment Programme, and also igniting in unexpected places. — CNN

Democrat politicians, including Tim Ryan, blamed it on climate change. Sen. Padilla wanted “action now” due to climate change.

The Guardian reported on the Oak Fire as it spread. “All this comes at a time when the state is seeing increasingly destructive and deadly blazes and the climate crisis creates conditions ripe for destruction.”

PBS, with the taxpayer-funded state propaganda:

“California’s Oak Fire is so large it’s visible from space, while 85 million people are under excessive heat warnings.

We’re seeing the devastating consequences play out in real-time,” Michael E Mann tells Geoff R Bennett about the role of climate change.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re always talking about these sorts of very damaging extreme weather events these days. And, yes, there are some impacts of climate change that are playing out faster, and with a greater magnitude than we predicted, just say a decade ago or so,” Mann of fake tree ring science said.

