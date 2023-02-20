Artificial Intelligence in the hands of the Left is the devil’s playpen. For example, Eli David researched ChatGPT. We hear from the ChatCPT creaters that it is an unbiased marvel. Mr. David found that isn’t the case. It is 100% Woke and biased.

ChatGPT thinks all conservatives have a negative impact and all liberals are a positive influence. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates, two megalomaniacs, get the highest scores.

This matters as the World Economic Forum (WEF) pushes Artificial Intelligence for every aspect of our lives. Biden is a devotee of the WEF.

How woke is ChatGPT? I asked it to assign scores to the list below, for whether their impact is positive or negative. Result: All conservatives get negative scores, and all liberals get positive scores (Fauci and Bill Gates highest scores). Not a single exception.#WokeGPT 🤡 pic.twitter.com/RDTdRgGLQM — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 20, 2023

