Artificial Intelligence in the Hands of the Left Gives You ChatCPT

By
M Dowling
-
1
21

Artificial Intelligence in the hands of the Left is the devil’s playpen. For example, Eli David researched ChatGPT. We hear from the ChatCPT creaters that it is an unbiased marvel. Mr. David found that isn’t the case. It is 100% Woke and biased.

ChatGPT thinks all conservatives have a negative impact and all liberals are a positive influence. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates, two megalomaniacs, get the highest scores.

This matters as the World Economic Forum (WEF) pushes Artificial Intelligence for every aspect of our lives. Biden is a devotee of the WEF.


1 Comment
John Vieira
John Vieira
19 minutes ago

Would have been surprised if it was anything but!!!

