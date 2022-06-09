Near-Murder of a Justice Should Be Bigger News Than Lovable Baking Pans

The Justice Department and The NY Times aren’t rating the attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice high on their list of priorities. You’d think the near murder of a Supreme Court Justice and possibly his family would be bigger news and protesters would be banned.

Not so. Although, the radicals brought children to look harmless.

The DOJ is still allowing protesters from dangerous groups to gather illegally outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home. This is after a heavily armed man arrived at his home to assassinate him only yesterday. At the same time, the media is playing the story down.

Julio Rosas on Wednesday showed protesters marching in front of the justice’s home shouting pro-abortion slogans.

The protesters also made their way over to Chief Justice John Roberts’ home as well.

It is illegal to intimidate and threaten a Supreme Court Justice but no one with the power will do a thing about it. Justice Kavanaugh and his entire family could have been murdered yesterday and still Democrats allows this.

The pro-abortion group made their way over to Chief Justice Roberts’ home. Again, police were outside the house. pic.twitter.com/1RplHsj9gI — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2022

ATTEMPTED MURDER OF A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

Yesterday, Nicholas John Roske, 26, arrives at Justice Kavanaugh’s home to kill him and is facing attempted murder charges.

The Simi Valley resident was carrying a pistol, two magazines, ammo, a knife, pepper spray and zip ties at the time of his arrest according to the Justice Department.

Dressed in black clothing, carrying a backpack and a suitcase, he got out of a taxi in front of Justice Kavanaugh’s home, The DOJ stated.

Roske told detectives he is upset about the leaked SCOTUS abortion draft and the mass killing in Uvalde.

YOU’D THINK IT WOULD BE BIGGER NEWS

He is a left-wing lunatic and the media doesn’t think it’s much of a story. Check out The NY Times. You have to go all the way to the bottom on the right. See if you can find it. Look for “Armed man traveled to Justice Kavanaugh’s home…”

You would think the attempted murder of a Justice would be bigger news. Apparently lifeguard shortages, fairy farms, lovable baking pans, and the televised, professionally produced J6 committee performance rate higher.

