As Chinese Pour in Day and Night, the DOJ Closes a CCP Police Station

Did your fake news meter go off with today’s announcement from the DOJ? They have finally closed down a CCP police station that we’ve known about for over a year or longer.

It’s a distraction as thousands of Chinese nationals pour through the Darien Gap day and night without any real intervention by our government. They get bussed right to our border.

And the DOJ is worried about young Mr. Teixeira?

The DoJ can keep shutting down Chinese police stations and new ones will pop up. There are 400K military-age males here illegally from China and the CCP paid as much as $30K each to get them here, they won’t waste their investment.

pic.twitter.com/AlqTp97M3i — @amuse (@amuse) April 17, 2023

