As Chinese Pour in Day and Night, the DOJ Closes a CCP Police Station

By
M Dowling
-
1
31

Did your fake news meter go off with today’s announcement from the DOJ? They have finally closed down a CCP police station that we’ve known about for over a year or longer.

It’s a distraction as thousands of Chinese nationals pour through the Darien Gap day and night without any real intervention by our government. They get bussed right to our border.

And the DOJ is worried about young Mr. Teixeira?


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
46 minutes ago

Over in the affluent Naperville, Illinois I see a large influx of Red Chinese nationals, I can tell by their rough hair styles and shabby clothes that they are from communist China. Naperville Chinese do not dress or appear like that. Plus I see some Chinese reverting to Chinese language at cash stations. Naperville Chinese people use English for things like that.

At the closed huge Bell Laboratories facility there, the entire back of the property was a huge parking lot and recreational facilities. Houses now fill that area. From what I have seen, there are lots of Red Chinese there. There you have it, a major US R&D facility is closed, several thousand people lost their careers, and the property is being resettled by Chinese nationals.

1
Reply
