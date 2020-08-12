As Gov Cuomo begs the rich to return to the city, AOC calls for a wealth tax

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is calling for a wealth tax as the rich flee big cities. “Governor Cuomo, I need you to pass a billionaire’s tax in order to make sure that we’re providing for our working families,” she said recently. This is as Governor Cuomo is begging the wealthy to come back to New York City.

AOC’s view is, “Billionaires need the working class. The working class does not need billionaires.” Cuomo would disagree.

This is the woman who chased Amazon out of New York, along with the 25,000 jobs they promised. She is an economic illiterate.

The wealth tax she wants helped destroy every socialist/communist country, most recently, Venezuela. The first thing dictators do is steal from the rich and put in a wealth tax. Punishing the successful who create jobs is never a good idea.

Even Communist Mayor De Blasio condemned her for her lack of understanding of the needs of working people.

“As a progressive my entire life — and I ain’t changing — I’ll take on any progressive anywhere that thinks it’s a good idea to lose jobs and revenue because I think that’s out of touch with what working people want,” the mayor said on WNYC radio.

Watch: