Kamala’s agenda & why progressives love her — at a glance

By June of this year, Kamala reinvented herself into a hardened progressive. The far-left progressives chose her as their number one pick among potential running mates for Joe Biden. Ostensibly, this guarantees the Bernie voters will get behind the ticket.

KAMALA’S AGENDA IF SHE IS YOUR PRESIDENT

Harris has strong far-left creds that she developed only in the last few years.

From silencing free speech to endless reparations

She called for silencing the President, claiming he is “irresponsible with his words,” adding he should be “suspended from Twitter.”

Harris supports open borders and has expressed concerns that people coming in illegally must be protected from deportation. In August of last year, when our borders were flooded with people coming illegally, she said, “Trump’s latest crackdown on [illegal] immigration is part of his ongoing campaign to vilify a whole group of people. It’s indefensible. No family should live in fear of feeding, housing, or caring for their kids.”

She is very supportive of anti-Semitic race-baiter Al Sharpton, and tweeted, “ . @TheRevAl has spent his life fighting for what’s right and working to improve our nation, even in the face of hate. It’s shameful, yet unsurprising that Trump would continue to attack those who have done so much for our country.”

The California Senator believes in unending reparations. The ‘female Obama’ declared that money “wasn’t enough” and suggested reparations of a sort without end. As part of that initiative, she wants whites to buy houses for blacks.

“So that’s why I’m reluctant to have a simple answer to it because, frankly, I don’t believe that writing a check is gonna be enough,” Harris said.

“I really don’t … And the worst thing that I think could happen is that checks get written and then everybody says, ‘OK, stop talking about this now,’ without addressing the systemic inequities that are deep and require investment.”

From abortion to children voting

The once-top cop of Cali believes in abortion to the moment-of-birth, perhaps after birth. She will block states from passing pro-life laws, giving even more power to the federal government.

The woman has a far-left gender wage-gap plan for a gap that does not exist. Under a Harris administration, companies with 100 or more employees would be required to obtain an “Equal Pay Certification” from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to show that there is equality of pay for both men and women. It’s another unfunded mandate, another absurd regulation on business. She will also mandate promotions for women.

Harris pushes free everything for all people here illegally, from free healthcare to Social Security to any and all benefits citizens have. Her bill, that will enact these measures, DOES NOT confirm any First Amendment rights. There are no conscience protections — none.

Kamala has called for children under 16 years of age to vote. She believes the Boston Bomber should be allowed to vote.

As part of her plans for American, all federal taxpayers will pay for raises for all public school teachers — a Democrat payoff to unions.

From disbanding the Electoral College to communist UBI

She hopes to disband the Electoral College.

Not only does she fully support the insane Green New Deal, but she was also a co-signer to the original AOC GND.

Mrs. Harris plans to ban semi-automatic guns.

The former top cop has said ICE is the KKK.

She plans to make taxpayers pay other peoples’ rent.

And she wants Universal Basic Income (UBI) and free cash to her select groups.

Joe Biden’s rapidly deteriorating mental state suggests she could soon become the unelected president, and she could serve two terms after that. She will literally do anything to make progressives [socialists and communists] happy. She is of, by, and for the swamp. Harris never governed and did not win her previous positions by coalition building. The woman won by sleeping with a mayor and then promising the mob she would do their bidding. Have you heard her say one word against the looting and rioting? The former top cop married the mob out of raw ambition absent a moral core. If she doesn’t destroy the USA, I don’t know what will.