Biden’s brain aneurysms and other illnesses

















The hard Left has the best of all worlds in Joe Biden, an obviously mentally impaired but obedient and dishonest tool for them. The people behind him are never accountable. We don’t know who they are, but what we do know now is they are destroying the United States. It’s the reason for open borders, foreign policy disasters, egregious economic mistakes, destruction of our energy sector, and so on.

At some point, our implosion will come and it will look like Afghanistan’s in the end.

BIDEN’S BAD HEALTH

Fox News consultant Dr. Siegel has said there is obviously something wrong with him.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, who served as both Barack Obama’s and Donald Trump’s White House physician wants Biden tested cognitively right away. It’s dangerous having a President with serious mental lapses. That was before the Afghanistan debacle and his subsequent crazy remarks.

Barack Obama’s former physician of twenty-two years didn’t think Joe Biden was in good health in 2019. Specifically, he said, “he is not a healthy guy,” after reading his medical report, The Washington Examiner reported.

Dr. David Scheiner commented on Biden’s medical report, stating he looks “frail” and as if he could soon have a stroke based on his medical record.

The physician said that although Biden is “not in bad shape for his age,” he isn’t in “outstanding health. Could I guarantee he won’t have issues for the next four years? He has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”

“The details from the letter made Scheiner, 81, concerned about Biden’s potential for strokes, and he said he would want to see results from an MRI or CT scan,” the Washington Examiner reported. “Because Biden also used to have sleep apnea before getting surgery on his sinus and nasal passages, Scheiner said he would also like to review the results of a sleep study.”

Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor in 2019 said he is being treated for four ailments, has quite an extensive medical history, but is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

The doctor said he has A-fib and takes two prescription medications, has reflux, high cholesterol, seasonal allergies, and has various sports medicine and orthopedic injuries. He has a history of brain aneurysms with two in 1988, one of which almost killed him.

He also had prostate surgery and a gall bladder removed.

Dr. O’Connor did not deal with Biden’s obvious cognitive issues. The doctor concluded he is “fit” to serve as President [if you don’t count his brain?].

Joe Biden had two brain surgeries to repair brain aneurysms in 1988, one in February and another in May. His neurosurgeon gave Biden less than a 50% chance of making a full recovery.

Biden has since acquired a reputation for blathering, being loquacious, and deviating from prepared remarks. The New York Times wrote that Biden had “weak filters” that made him “capable of blurting out pretty much anything.”

That tendency garnered Biden second place in Time Magazine’s Top 10 Campaign Gaffes for 2007.

He needs a cognitive test.

