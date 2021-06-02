Atlanta business group hits WOKE MLB with $100 million suit



















According to ABC Atlanta, MLB is getting sued for $100 million after it was decided to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Truist Park.

According to ABC 13 News, a $100 million suit has been filed against MLB, the WOKE MLB. The suit states that the game must either return to Truist Park, or the MLB has to pay out $100 million.

The lawsuit claims that MLB has ‘robbed’ small businesses all over Atlanta by deciding to move things over to Denver.

That’s true.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court by the Job Creators Network, with president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz saying the game needs to return to where it belongs.

Back in late March, the MLB decided to move the game after new, common sense voting laws were signed by Georgia governor Brian Kemp.

They punished people, many of whom are black, who had nothing to do with the voting laws.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said that he spoke with the players association and determined it would be best to move not only the All-Star Game but also the MLB Draft.

The MLB did it to virtue signal.

With things now headed to Denver, the Rockies are getting ready to host the All-Star Game for the first time since 1998.

While the Braves were excited to do so this summer, that’s not looking to be the case, unless this new lawsuit changes things. Stay tuned to see the outcome, but for now, fans will be watching the mid-summer classic over at Coors Field.

The game was also supposed to honor Hank Aaron who played in Atlanta.

