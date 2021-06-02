Fauci to CCP chum: “We will get through this together”



















On Tuesday, the Washington Post revealed Dr. Anthony Fauci and Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director George Gao’s private emails.

They were best buds – there for each other.

“I saw the Science interview, how could I say such a word ‘big mistake’ about others? That was journalist’s wording. Hope you understand,” Gao wrote to Fauci on March 28, 2020.

“Lets work together to get the virus out of the earth,” he continued.

“I understand completely. No problem,” Fauci replied to his flatterer. “We will get through this together.”

On April 8, 2020, Gao sent another email to Fauci, stating, “I saw some news (hope it is fake) that [you] are being attacked by some people. Hope you are well under such a irrational situation.”

Fauci replied just a couple of days later. “Thank you for your kind note. All is well despite some crazy people in this world.”

Yeah, he’s one of them if he thinks Gao is his friend. Gao’s playing him.

The Post got the emails from a FOIA request.

The Post wrote: “The released emails show that Fauci indeed tried to answer many queries, sometimes hitting “send” well after midnight. And even as Trump ratcheted up attacks on China for not containing the virus after it was first discovered there, Fauci sought to maintain ties with Gao, a well-regarded Chinese scientific leader — and Gao with him.”

Fauci has been in sync with the CCP on every issue.

