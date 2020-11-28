Atlanta mayor sings in Joe’s face during super spreader event

The left is losing their minds over Americans refusing to give up Thanksgiving [and Christmas]. They want us to celebrate virtually. Meanwhile, they appear to want to kill Joe Biden with the virus.

Joe Biden, who has some form of senility, was 78 years of age on November 20th. Despite all his virtue-signaling mask-wearing, he doesn’t wear it at super-spreader events with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

He was supposed to be in his basement, alone with Jill, virtue-signaling aloneness over COV. In their Thanksgiving message, they said you can be apart without being alone.

The left doesn’t want people singing in church, but Keisha can sing in Joe’s face.

Wishing our President-Elect @joebiden a VERY Happy Birthday from the great Blue state of Joe’gia! pic.twitter.com/knv2XtcqYq — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) November 20, 2020