Yale Professor Emeritus on the Biggest Pandemic Lie – Treatment

Steve Deace, a Blaze TV show host, asked Dr. Harvey Risch about the biggest COVID lie in the past 29 months. He immediately went to treatment for the disease and one medication in particular.

Dr. Harvey Risch said the biggest lie is the FDA page on Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). It has been up for two years. “It’s a fraud,” he said.

The page says HCQ should not be used in big, bold letters due to the risk of adverse events. Underneath, it said in small print, “We base this warning on adverse events we witnessed in the treatment of hospitalized patients.” He said there are two things about this. First, COVID-19 is a completely different disease in outpatients and inpatients.

THE FDA DIDN’T HAVE EVIDENCE

Outpatients have the symptoms of the standard flu or bad cold. By day 8, patients advance to a more pulmonary illness, a pneumonia-like illness, where the immune system overreacts and deposits a lot of immune debris in the lungs, making breathing and oxygenation difficult. That is the kind of acute respiratory distress symptom that requires hospitalization.

Before ivermectin was marginalized as “horse de-wormer”, hydroxychloroquine was being vilified as “fish tank cleaner.” ~ Twitter User

It’s a totally different disease and unrelated to the outpatient treatment, and requires different treatment.

Nevertheless, the FDA says they base their recommendation on outpatient treatment on hospital experience.

NO EVIDENCE OF ADVERSE EFFECTS

Second, if the FDA actually had any evidence to support adverse events in the treatment of outpatients, it would have said that. If they had evidence of outpatients in treatment, they would have used that, Dr. Risch said. Since they didn’t use that, it proves they didn’t have systematic evidence of outpatient ill effects in using HCQ in outpatients.

The suppression of HCQ began before the pandemic and before President Trump even said anything. It started in the fall of 2019 when the Minister of Health in France changed the status of HCQ from an over-the-counter medication to a prescription-only medication. She used a false excuse that HCQ caused genetic damage.

And to take an experimental product never used before in mass population with no long term safety data for which the manufacturer was immune to liability for and they mandated it. ~ Twitter User

“This is completely impossible. This medication’s been used in tens of billions of doses in hundreds of millions of people for half a century or more. It is one of the most important medications on the World Health Organization’s list of the top fifty required medicines. It’s used in pregnant women and infants, and children. It’s just one of the safest medications known. Yet, the FDA had the nerve to purport that a medication everyone knows is safe… is suddenly unsafe. And by the way, we’re not showing you any data that it is unsafe. Had this medication been used from the outset of the pandemic, it would have saved hundreds of thousands of lives that were needlessly lost,” Dr. Risch said.

[the officials rejected all treatment options, claiming only a vaccine could save us.]

He added that a year was lost waiting for vaccines that would not have been as important and might not have been needed at all.

THE PANDEMIC WAS USED TO SELL VACCINES

“So, this is the biggest lie,” he concluded. “This pandemic was not used to protect the health of the population. It was used to sell vaccines and patent medications at tremendous, tremendous profit to the Pharma industry with the collusion of the FDA and the CDC. This is the nature of what we’ve been fighting over the last two-and-a-half years. Not the virus per se, but our corrupted response to the virus.”

[Public health officials rejected treatment from the onset, and they wonder where the conspiracy theories come from.]

Dr. Harvey Risch is Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health. His work has been cited nearly 50k times. He’s also an MD.

Watch:

Dr. Harvey Risch is Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health. His work has been cited nearly 50k times. He’s also an MD. I asked him what the biggest lie of the last 29 months of COVID has been. Hold onto your butts.pic.twitter.com/rGREuMjwl0 — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) September 15, 2022

Related