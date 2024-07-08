Molotov Cocktail Lawyer Is Back Spewing Hate

Urooj Rahman is the disbarred lawyer who was sentenced to an absurdly short jail term after throwing a Molotov Cocktail into a police car with eight police officers in it. This was in New York City during the George Floyd Riots in 2020.

She is back spewing hate at anti-Israel and anti-American protests this week on July 4th.

Is anyone surprised that Urooj Rahman (the lawyer who was arrested in 2020 for throwing Molotov cocktails at NYPD) is attending WOL protests? pic.twitter.com/cemy0bcKc9 — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) July 5, 2024

It’s always the same people. There are a lot of them, but not as many as people think. They want you to think there are more than there are.

These people are the true domestic terrorists, not Republicans, Christians, Jews or white men.