Baltimore Schools will pass every student with 65% failing in HS and 50% failing elementary



















Baltimore Schools will not retain tens of thousands of students who are failing.

The district said that “[A]bout 65% of secondary students and 50% of elementary students in the system are failing at least one class.”

The Baltimore Sun wrote the decision affects the “tens of thousands of students failing classes this year.” The district said that “[A]bout 65% of secondary students and 50% of elementary students in the system are failing at least one class.”

Baltimore has 78,000 students.

Of course they blame COVID but this year isn’t much different from how the children did in the past.

Chief Academic Officer Joan Dabrowski said the district would test the students in the fall “to determine what skills they have missed and the schools will create a plan for each student designed to catch them up.”

The district will adjust grades as well:

Elementary students who have an “unsatisfactory” grade in a course and middle school students with a failing grade will get a “not completed.” High school students with a failing grade will get a “no credit.”

To hold students back “feels punitive,” she said. “It feels in contrast to a spirit of hope and a commitment we are going to make to students.”

What is punitive is not teaching these children and letting them go out into the world unprepared. These so-called educators are a disgrace. They’re racists who don’t think black and Hispanic children can learn and need to be passed through.

78,000??? Are you kidding me.

Watch:

