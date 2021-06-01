BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, Marxist revolutionary, is being groomed for stardom



















Marxist Patrisse Cullors recently resigned from Black Lives Matter after some embarrassing revelations about her more capitalist endeavors, but if anyone thinks she’s embarrassed or diminished by it, they might want to think again. Cullors is a revolutionary communist and the fact that she is lauded by the media, protected by Big Tech, and on her way to bigger things, shows she will not be fading into that good night.

It is alarming that she is a media darling.

SHE HATES THE USA, WHITES, AND ISRAEL

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors revealed she: “doesn’t stand by” the American flag and wants an undemocratic “revolution.” She wants followers to “infiltrate” white supremacist groups.

Cullors said she lives in a white supremacist nation and the American flag is a “symbol of hate.” She is also viciously anti-Israel, anti-Semitic.

She called for an end to Israel in an interview in July 2015 during the radio program Uprising with Sonali with host Sonali Kolhatkar.

The unearthed video below follows The National Pulse revealing Cullors celebrating praise for her work’s similarities to former Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong and comparing police officers to terrorists. She’s happy her book was compared to Mao’s Little Red Book.

Watch:

America Is Evil, Trump Is Hitler

Black Lives Matter co-founder: We wouldn’t meet with Trump because “we wouldn’t have done that with Hitler.” pic.twitter.com/HRWvO7ESeV — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 25, 2017

End Israel

In another interview, “Globalizing Ferguson: Racialized Policing and International Resistance, she called for an end to Israel.

“…Palestine is our generation’s South Africa, and if we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel, we’re doomed.”

Cullors claimed that the evil empire, Israel, had its foot on the throats of the poor unassuming Palestinian people.

Never did she mention the attacks on and the murder of Israelis by the Palestinian-Hamas terrorists.

Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors called for the end of #Israel in 2015 during a panel at Harvard Law School. “Palestine is our generation’s South Africa. If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel, we’re doomed” pic.twitter.com/1jajYrPzun — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) May 31, 2021

Big Tech will never censor her and they protect her. When Jason Whitlock commented on her purchase of several homes, one for over a million dollars, Twitter went after him.

Go to 48:17:

Except, She’s Not Cashing Out

Jason Whitlock has a very optimistic look at the situation — she’s cashing out [as a capitalist Marxist]. Only she’s not, not really.

Her book deal and her production deal will give her even more power and a broader reach. She wants to destroy the United States and Israel. She won’t stop or cash out.

So Patrisse Cullors is cashing out of BLM with four luxury homes, a book deal and production deal with Warner Brothers. Not a bad haul off the deaths of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, et al. Her and her wife can now continue their work on LGBTQ issues with their finances secure. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) May 28, 2021

With her October 2020 “multi-year and wide-ranging” deal with Warner Brothers to produce content aiming “to amplify the work of the Black Lives Matter”; a November 2020 YouTube Originals documentary series (entitled “Resist”); her late 2020 naming as one of Time‘s 100 most influential people (along with the other two BLM co-founders Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi) of the year and one of the BBC’s 100 women of the year; her nomination alongside BLM for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize; and the impending October 2021 publication of her second book, Cullors appears largely unfazed by (what she flippantly dismisses as merely “right-wing propaganda”) multiple accusations of opportunism, hypocrisy, dishonesty, and various types of bigotry.

Cullors has demanded sea changes in the Democrat Party and Democrats seem only too eager to oblige. She has been continually elevated by the party, starting with her invitation to Barack Obama’s State of the Union address.

BLM probably isn’t dumping her after the bad publicity following her purchase of homes and pushing BLM to send money to her company. They think she’s great.

After almost 8 years, we say see you later to the last of our founders, Patrisse Cullors, who’s served BLM whole-heartedly. We reflect on the impact Patrisse had on BLM, & we are in deep gratitude. Patrisse, we are in awe of you always. #ThankYouPatrisse 🌻🌻🌻 pic.twitter.com/MOWP38DYpT — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) May 27, 2021

