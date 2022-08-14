Barack Obama Hid Susan Rice’s Unmasking Records

Barack Obama never left. He merely shed skin and became a subversive and obstructionist. His hiding of files points to the glaring evidence. He was above the law, as was Susan Rice and myriad others. Let me take you back to 2017. In April 2017, the media hid information about the frequent unmasking of Donald Trump allies, including Gen. Flynn, by Susan Rice. By the end of the year, all her records were hidden and unreachable in the Obama Presidential Library.

Judicial Watch tried to get to the bottom of the illegal unmasking of Americans, particularly of Trump campaign officials and supporters. Their Freedom of Information Act requests were stymied by Barack Obama.

Obama moved the secret intel to the Obama library.

Judicial Watch announced that the National Security Council (NSC), on May 23, 2017, informed them of the move by letter. The key documents relating to Susan Rice’s unmasking had been moved to the Obama library.

Judicial Watch (JW) explained that other records were also sought, but they didn’t get them either.

The NSC would not respond to any of the FOIA requests by Judicial Watch.

The NSC wouldn’t turn over communications between any intel official concerning Russian involvement, hacking of DNC computers, or any suspect communications between Russia and Trump officials.

They wrote to the conservative watchdogs:

”Documents from the Obama administration have been transferred to the Obama Presidential Library. You may send your request to the Obama Library. However, you should be aware that under the Presidential Records Act, Presidential records remain closed to the public for five years after an administration has left office.’”

They still won’t release a thing.

In 2017 Judicial Watch requested access to the Obama Admin. documents related to Susan Rice's unmasking of American citizens. In 2018 Tom Fitton posted this video of him reading from the letter he received from the NSC. The documents were moved to the Obama Presidential Library.

If Obama had nothing to worry about, he’d open up the records.

We’d say Congress could get the records, but they couldn’t. The intelligence regime wouldn’t give them any information either.

House investigators formed a rubber-stamp committee to clear Rice of all wrongdoing. The end. She’s above the law.

They spied. They unmasked. They lied about it. They covered it up by hiding the documents at Obama's Presidential Library. Absolute corruption. Some people are above the law.

