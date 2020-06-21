Barr confirms civil lawsuit, possibly taking all of Bolton’s [ill-gotten] profits

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton sent copies of his memoir around to multiple news outlets without waiting for the process of security clearance to complete. There still is secret information in the book. AG Barr said Bolton faces losing all his profits. Also, the President did not ask the Attorney General to stop publication of the book. It came from the DOJ when the NSC sent the matter to them after Bolton failed to complete the process.

A federal judge ruled on Saturday that it was basically too late to stop the publication since the horses are out of the barn. He also said that Bolton “stands to lose his profits from the book deal, exposes himself to criminal liability, and imperils national security.”

Attorney General Barr confirmed today that he could be sued and stands to lose his profits.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth denied the Justice Department’s request to stop publication of John Bolton’s book, but with a stern admonition.

“The government insists that the book contains sensitive information that could compromise national security and alleges that Bolton prematurely halted his prepublication review process in order to proceed to publication,” the ruling reads.

“Defendant Bolton characterizes his actions differently—he emphasizes his substantial and extensive compliance with the review process and dismisses the government’s recent objections to his manuscripts as pretextual and politically motivated.”

“Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States. He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability,” the judge stated.

“While Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy,” said the judge.

He also said that Bolton “has gambled with the national security of the United States” and “exposed his country to harm.”

The President didn’t even ask AG Barr to look into Bolton’s book. That’s all fake news. Bolton’s upset with Trump because he thought he could get him to go to war and bomb people.

Go to 31:00 to hear Barr address it: