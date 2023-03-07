J6 Panel’s Egregious Lie About Rep. Loudermilk

Tucker on a most egregious lie, “They claimed ‘Barry Loudermilk of Georgia [was] leading a reconnaissance mission through the Capitol building the day before… ‘”

Tucker explained last night that the J6 panel even lied about Rep. Barry Loudermilk and put the lie in the final report, KNOWING IT WAS A LIE.

THE MOST EGREGIOUS LIE

Tucker said, “They claimed ‘Barry Loudermilk of Georgia [was] leading a reconnaissance mission through the Capitol building the day before… ‘”

“Democrats on the committee knew it was a lie when they told it. The so-called reconnaissance mission Democrats alleged was nothing more than Congressman Loudermilk giving a guided tour to his constituents from Georgia, none of whom were quote, insurrectionists. Loudermilk didn’t even take the group inside the capitol building. They walked through a congressional office building down the street. The FBI totally cleared them.”

The committee knew this before they actually made their accusations, and they knew it before they included it in their final report.

Every person on that committee should be accountable, but they aren’t. They’re liars who many in the country seem to like. That certainly is a sad commentary on our nation. This is egregious. Watch the clip:

We posted the Trucker-Fox News video exposing the injustice done to the handicapped Mr. Chansley on this link and the deadly insurrection lie on this link. The Ray Epps lie and some of the J6 Panel lies can be found on this link.

