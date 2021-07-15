Bernie Kerik called out RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel as a “liar”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Ronna Romney McDaniel said they worked very hard for Donald Trump. Bernie Kerik’s response was she’s a “liar.”

Bernie Kerik said Ronna is a liar. He saw the email disputing that when it came in. Kerik said they were actually undermining Donald Trump.

McDaniel has blocked Trump attorney Jenna Ellis on Twitter.

Watch:

Jenna Ellis is still calling out Ronna McDaniel. She said the RNC raised over $200 million for voter integrity but they don’t know where the money went. Ms. McDaniel hasn’t responded to these comments.


