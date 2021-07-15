Bernie Kerik called out RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel as a “liar”

















Ronna Romney McDaniel said they worked very hard for Donald Trump. Bernie Kerik’s response was she’s a “liar.”

Bernie Kerik said Ronna is a liar. He saw the email disputing that when it came in. Kerik said they were actually undermining Donald Trump.

McDaniel has blocked Trump attorney Jenna Ellis on Twitter.

Watch:

Jenna Ellis is still calling out Ronna McDaniel. She said the RNC raised over $200 million for voter integrity but they don’t know where the money went. Ms. McDaniel hasn’t responded to these comments.

.@SenMastriano confirms the RNC hasn’t actually supported the audits and election integrity — in fact, he hasn’t heard from ANYONE at the RNC since NOVEMBER, 2020!! Want to correct your false statement @GOPChairwoman #RonnaMustGo? (Oh wait, I’m blocked… someone share. 😏) pic.twitter.com/8LK4VInx9L — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 15, 2021

