The Biden administration will send controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine. U.S. officials said on Thursday that the United States intends to provide cluster bombs to Ukraine in their fight against Russia. Human rights organizations oppose this move.

According to Reuters, the arms assistance package, which includes cluster munitions fired by a 155 millimeter Howitzer cannon, is expected to be officially announced on Friday.

The Biden administration will announce that it’s providing Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICMs) as part of a new military assistance package set to be announced on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations.

Biden’s decision will be controversial because more than 100 countries — including France, Germany, the UK, and many other NATO allies — are parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions. This 2010 agreement bans the use and transfer of such weapons. The US, Russia, and Ukraine didn’t sign the agreement, although the US has in the past condemned other countries, including Russia, for using them, Bloomberg reports.

On Thursday, Human Rights Watch urged Russia and Ukraine to cease using cluster munitions and called on the United States to refrain from supplying them. The organization’s report highlighted that Russian and Ukrainian forces had utilized these weapons, losing Ukrainian civilian lives.

The articles don’t mention that Ukraine is droning Moscow’s civilian areas – to be fair.

WORLD WAR III

The lunatics in both parties will get us into World War II, which will go nuclear.

In comments shared with Newsweek, Russia’s ambassador to the United States dismissed media reports suggesting that Moscow was planning a false-flag provocation at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, located in Ukraine, and alleged that Kyiv was using the narrative to draw NATO into a devastating conflict.

He called on Ukraine President Zelensky to refrain from escalating.

“We call on the curators of the Kiev regime to exercise responsibility and exert influence on their ‘wards’ in order to avoid a large-scale catastrophe,” Antonov told Newsweek. “Western ruling elites should understand that the failures on the battlefield make Kiev eager to create a pretext for the deployment of the NATO contingent to Ukraine, thereby to inflate a regional conflict into World War III.”

