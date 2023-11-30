Rep. Clay Higgins: 200 Feds on J6 & the Framing of Donald Trump

Rep. Clay Higgins reveals that “at least 200” undercover Feds set up Donald Trump on January 6. They infiltrated groups months before and during the January 6 Capitol breach. Some dressed as Trump supporters. Some were in the Capitol BEFORE the riot.

According to the Louisiana Representative, 200 undercover federal agents were among the crowd on January 6. The lawmaker further stated that some of the operatives were “dressed as Trump supporters” and were inside the Capitol before the breach.

“The FBI was not only involved in the actions on January 6th from within, they had, I suspect, over 200 agents embedded within the crowd, including agents or, as they would call them, human assets inside the Capitol dressed as Trump supporters before the doors were opened,” Higgins said.

“Beyond that, the FBI had embedded themselves and infiltrated online chat groups and websites and social media accounts across the country with any group that was discussing objections to COVID oppression,” Higgins continued. “The FBI effectively infiltrated those groups, and when you track the text threads and the communications within those groups and find the origins of suggestions of potential violence or an act of occupation of the Capitol on January 6th, you’ll find that those messages were led by members of the groups that ended up to be the FBI agents who had infiltrated the groups.

“So the FBI’s involvement was deep, not just on J6, but on the days and weeks and months prior.”

Rep. Clay Higgins: “So the FBI involvement was deep, not just on J6 but on the days and weeks and months prior.” pic.twitter.com/6dj0Ga6uDx — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 29, 2023

Within two days of the riot/protest, in 2021, Sen. Ron Johnson demanded answers as to why Capitol Police were allowing – welcoming – hundreds into the Capitol Building. Answers were not forthcoming. Christina Bobb shared a video confirming it on January 8, 2021.

Capitol police open doors for the protestors. They stand aside and invite them inside. pic.twitter.com/OnSd3KGzz5 — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) January 8, 2021

“Why do you scream at people for walking across the street three blocks away from the Capitol? Why are you known as ‘badasses’ around the Capitol but then Trump supporters come in and you open the f—ing doors for them? You open the doors for them and let them breach the People’s House! What is wrong with you?” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough shrieked in response to the video.

HIGGINS ALSO QUESTIONED DIRECTOR WRAY

Earlier in November, Higgins pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray over the presence of undercover officers on January 6. Customarily, Wray refused to answer.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund indicated that he personally knew of anywhere between 30 and 40 FBI operatives or DHS personnel.

Higgins asked Wray about two busses that lacked identification, referring to them as “ghost busses,” a phrase used by police enforcement. “These (ghost) buses are nefarious in nature and were filled with FBI informants dressed as Trump supporters, deployed onto our Capitol on Jan. 6,” Higgins said.

Wray did not contradict Higgins but said that no FBI agents were involved in “the violence at the Capitol” on January 6. That doesn’t mean they didn’t instigate it. Why were they there before and not stopping it? And why did police welcome hundreds into the Capitol? Sen. Ron Johnson counted over 300 admitted in one side door alone.

According to APRIL 2022 court documents, at least twenty FBI and ATF agents were embedded around the capitol building on January 6.

The number of FBI and ATF agents was revealed in a footnote to a motion to dismiss submitted by the defense in United States v. Thomas Caldwell (U.S. v. Elmer Stewart Rhodes). It is based on witness testimony, un-Mirandized statements, and multiple 302s.

THE MAGA HIT LISTS

As reported, the Department of Justice now has lists of Trump supporters from anyone who followed, liked, or commented on Donald Trump’s social media threads. Likewise, they have lists of anyone Donald Trump followed, liked, or commented on.

At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security has a MAGA domestic terrorism mandate.

According to an October 4 report in Newsweek, “the federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbance around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers.”

