Liz Cheney Plans to Campaign Against “Election Deniers” in the GOP

A deranged Liz Cheney is on a mission. The fact that the people of Wyoming don’t want her around and her party has disowned her hasn’t slowed her down. She said she has “tremendous work left to do as Wyoming’s representative in Congress.” Cheney should have added “tremendous work left to do” for Nancy Pelosi.
HER DERANGED MISSION
“I’m going to be very focused on working to ensure that we do everything we can not to elect election deniers,” she said during a discussion of her future on ABC’s “This Week.”
“We’ve got election deniers that have been nominated for really important positions all across the country,” she added. “And I’m going to work against those people. I’m going to work to support their opponents.”
[An election denier could be anyone who has questions about the election. It doesn’t even mean a person who feels Donald Trump won.]
The now totally deranged Cheney is going to campaign against Republican candidates who challenged the election, which was undeniably fraught with problems.
Cheney doesn’t care what her constituents think. This is how she will spend her time. It’s The Lincoln Project 2.0.
It gets worse. The arrogant narcissist plans to educate people about J6.
“I’m also going to spend a lot of time doing everything I can to help educate the American people about what happened. And I think our hearings have been a tremendous contribution to that,” she said.
This woman not only lost, but she also lost by nearly 40 percentage points. That’s a dramatic failure, but it hasn’t hurt her ego. She teased a possible presidential run.
“Deranged” is a harsh word that means: disordered in mind; crazy; insane, disturbed or upset, especially mentally insane.” Technically, we would expect only a qualified psychologist to make such a definitive analysis. What does the author of the article offer as evidence?
1) Liz ignores any evidence that des not fit her pre-determined narrative.
2) Liz sees herself as a ‘savior’ of the republic and the constitution.
3) For her own ends Liz ignore her duties to her constituents.
4) Liz was elected to represent the Republican Party but her words sure seem to indicate she wants to destroy the party as a political force, for she said she will work against candidates of the party who were lawfully nominated.
5) Liz seems completely deluded regarding her desire to be the first female president of the USA.
6) Liz thinks the J6 Committee is balance and fair instead of it acting like a Soviet era kangaroo court.
I, for one am sick of the “name-calling” vitriol that pours out from the left. However, a look at the evidence seems to make the analysis of M. Dowling not name calling, but offering a fair assessment of Liz’s mental state from a lay perspective.