“Behave” Says Klaus, It’s the New World Order! 83,000 Poured Into the US in One Week

As we reported, Biden coordinated With the Mexican government to bring massive waves of illegal aliens into the country in an “orderly” way. The regime doesn’t want people to know how bad the situation is, but we had 83,000 pour in illegally in one week. The Washington Post headline claimed, “Reset But No Surge.” That’s a lie.

WaPo’s headline – after a week that just saw the highest number of illegal crossings ever recorded w/ 83,000+.

According to a report from the Center for Immigration Studies, President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has been coordinating with Mexican immigration officers to facilitate group swims across the border using an encrypted WhatsApp channel.

Mexican immigration officers explained to the Center for Immigration Studies that in late April, DHS initiated a “controlled-flow” system with Mexican officials.

Todd Bensman of CIS writes:

Numerous times in Matamoros, CIS witnessed migrants charge the Mexican immigration officers and pour into the river ahead of “schedule.”

Dozens of the migrants openly argued with the Mexican officers to let them through. But the officers argued back that they had to be patient, lest children or adults drown in uncontrolled crossings.

Mexico seemed to signal a willingness to use muscle if necessary to maintain the controlled-flow arrangement. Late Tuesday, as the crowd grew visibly restive, a squad of armed Mexican National Guard showed up and began patrolling the line.

This situation we’re in is global. Biden is forming migration hubs to bring in more people, and he has fascists in Canada and Spain doing the same thing.

The regime is lying about it. Mayorkas keeps saying the border isn’t opened, and KJP said we’re not releasing masses of ‘immigrants’ when of course, they are.

.@JacquiHeinrich: “On ruling in Florida last night against these releases…What’s the back-up plan now?” KJP: “So, let me just say on the ruling…Look, the way we see that–it’s sabotage, pure and simple…The claims…CBP is allowing…mass release…is…categorically false” pic.twitter.com/O2gBKOuXMa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 12, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre just said during WH press briefing that mass releases of migrants aren’t happening. Here is video we just shot in downtown Brownsville where large amounts of migrants have been mass released and are getting NGO assistance with travel documents near bus station pic.twitter.com/l06kHuxvMk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2023

When some of them have nicer cell phones and more expensive clothes than working Americans I truly wonder what the case for asylum is. pic.twitter.com/02xr9XBXq0 — Tim Adams (@tadamsmt) May 12, 2023

The ones who get NTAs (notices to appear) don’t have to appear for more than a decade, and most won’t appear anyway. One man told a reporter his court date is in 2035.

John Sandweg, who served as acting ICE Director during the Obama administration, called for better funding for the asylum system and stated that most of the people arriving at the border now “will be released into the United States” and won’t be in court for several years and that this is “what’s going to continue to draw people here.”

He’s worried it will be up to five years, but the migrants are saying it’s a lot longer, if they even get an NTA. Many don’t.

Many aren’t even getting NTAs, and they are being released. There will be no tracking or supervision of the illegals. The Soviet ACLU wants no limits to asylum, and the UN plan to have 600 million migrants in the US by 2050 is ahead of schedule.

None of these people are coming in for our values. Many hate us, and many are criminals or terrorists, but Democrats don’t care. Apparently, RINOs don’t, either.

Behave, slaves. It’s the New World Order! In this clip, he talks about no financial privacy, but the open borders are part of the NWO. They want to destroy sovereignty and make us all one world order. What better way than to flood the borders?

Globalist in Chief, Klaus Schwab straight up saying you must behave in the coming New World Order pic.twitter.com/qSf7GBZ8Ng — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 13, 2023

PLEASE PLEASE watch this amazing 9 minute documentary by @realmuckraker , who went into the Darien Gap Panama migrant camps with @Michael_Yon this April.https://t.co/hf7ME361KS — Matt Bracken (@Matt_Bracken48) May 11, 2023

OUR federal government is funding and promoting the invasion happening right now at our southern border. Combat correspondent @Michael_Yon is in Panama right now where migrants are making their journey to the United States. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/4IlraItTKr — The Absolute Truth with @EmeraldRobinson (@AbsoluteWithE) May 4, 2023

Don’t let Biden people get away with pointing to lower border “apprehensions” stats. They’re just shifting them all to ports like this one at Matamoros-Brownsville, where hundreds an hour are now entering on unvetted humanitarian permits given out on the CBP-One cell app pic.twitter.com/eClFDUiil4 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 13, 2023

Fox’s Bill Melugin: “A record-setting 83,000 migrants crossed our border illegally this week — equivalent to a full capacity Dallas Cowboys football stadium”@BillFOXLA pic.twitter.com/9ReLXcAhtl — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 13, 2023

NOW: TuberCubus bringing replacements into El Paso pic.twitter.com/SBL6P1IATx — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) May 13, 2023

