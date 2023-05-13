“Behave” Says Klaus, It’s the New World Order! 83,000 Poured Into the US in One Week

By
M Dowling
-
1
22

As we reported, Biden coordinated With the Mexican government to bring massive waves of illegal aliens into the country in an “orderly” way. The regime doesn’t want people to know how bad the situation is, but we had 83,000 pour in illegally in one week. The Washington Post headline claimed, “Reset But No Surge.” That’s a lie.

According to a report from the Center for Immigration Studies, President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has been coordinating with Mexican immigration officers to facilitate group swims across the border using an encrypted WhatsApp channel.

Mexican immigration officers explained to the Center for Immigration Studies that in late April, DHS initiated a “controlled-flow” system with Mexican officials.

Todd Bensman of CIS writes:

Numerous times in Matamoros, CIS witnessed migrants charge the Mexican immigration officers and pour into the river ahead of “schedule.”

Dozens of the migrants openly argued with the Mexican officers to let them through. But the officers argued back that they had to be patient, lest children or adults drown in uncontrolled crossings.

Mexico seemed to signal a willingness to use muscle if necessary to maintain the controlled-flow arrangement. Late Tuesday, as the crowd grew visibly restive, a squad of armed Mexican National Guard showed up and began patrolling the line.

As Mayorkas said, everything is going as planned!

This situation we’re in is global. Biden is forming migration hubs to bring in more people, and he has fascists in Canada and Spain doing the same thing.

The regime is lying about it. Mayorkas keeps saying the border isn’t opened, and KJP said we’re not releasing masses of ‘immigrants’ when of course, they are.

We give them nice smartphones when they arrive.

The ones who get NTAs (notices to appear) don’t have to appear for more than a decade, and most won’t appear anyway. One man told a reporter his court date is in 2035.

John Sandweg, who served as acting ICE Director during the Obama administration, called for better funding for the asylum system and stated that most of the people arriving at the border now “will be released into the United States” and won’t be in court for several years and that this is “what’s going to continue to draw people here.”

He’s worried it will be up to five years, but the migrants are saying it’s a lot longer, if they even get an NTA. Many don’t.

Many aren’t even getting NTAs, and they are being released. There will be no tracking or supervision of the illegals. The Soviet ACLU wants no limits to asylum, and the UN plan to have 600 million migrants in the US by 2050 is ahead of schedule.

None of these people are coming in for our values. Many hate us, and many are criminals or terrorists, but Democrats don’t care. Apparently, RINOs don’t, either.

When are we going to try to impeach Mayorkas and Biden? Why is nothing happening?

Behave!
Behave, slaves. It’s the New World Order! In this clip, he talks about no financial privacy, but the open borders are part of the NWO. They want to destroy sovereignty and make us all one world order. What better way than to flood the borders?

Behave

Go to Muckraker.com on Twitter and their website.

It’s an environmental disaster.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
10 minutes ago

I think most coming here are coming to do the shit work Americans don’t want to do anymore. I’ve never seen so many white people on or applying for disability.Get on the government dole.All this is a distraction to the real problem America faces. Out of control blacks who are destroying our major cities and inflicting a ghetto culture on young whites. I’ve worked with many Mexicans and never had a problem with any of them. I know about the gangs and drugs but who finances them?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz