Photos of King Newsom in pricey restaurant not following protocols

As we reported, Newsom broke his own rules by dining out in a large group that consisted of people from more than three households.

The dinner was at one of the most expensive restaurants in the country, Napa’s French Laundry, where dinner can run up to $1,000 a person.

He did this while tens of thousands of Californians still don’t have their unemployment benefits because the state Employment Development Department is a disaster.

He also did this while more and more homeless fill the streets. It must be nice to be king.

THE PHOTOS

Bill Melugin at FoxLA obtained photos of the Governor partying at THE exclusive restaurant without following any of his protocols set out for the peons. No one was wearing a mask or social distancing, and there were too many people.

FoxLA checked the metadata on the photos to confirm legitimacy. Taken on 11/6/2020 at 6:20 pm with a location tag at The French Laundry. Fox interviewed the witness. They also reached out to the Governor’s team for a response and got one — a lie.

His team also referred FoxLA to a Town & Country magazine photo describing the seating as outdoors.

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

Watch:

Newsom apologized and is very sorry [he got caught].

Go to 32:10 where he issues his phony apology as he tries to identify with the peons, claiming he’s only been out three times: