Biden Backs UN Plan to Seize Global Emergency Powers in 2024

The UN plans for global governance that will destroy US sovereignty and that of all member nations. Having sold much of America for parts, Joe Biden and his ilk plan to turn over what’s left of the carcass to the UN. With Biden, it’s not America Last – it’s America Not At All. Can’t you just see Barack Obama’s and George and Alex Soros’s fingerprints all over this?

Globalists literally want to take over the world, and they are all united against the masses.

They’re Here, and Biden Is All For It

The Federalist has a very good summary of the extensive radical proposals included in their agenda. Here’s some of it.

One proposal gives the UN emergency powers internationally to automatically convene and operationalize an emergency platform in the event of a future global shock. It means the UN can actively promote and drive an international response, using the principles of equity and solidarity at the center of its work.

In other words, Marxism.

Even though they claim the emergency platform will have a finite term, the secretary-general can extend it if he wants. Joe Biden supports this.

US Ambassador Chris Lu noted in at least 2 March 2022 speeches that the Biden administration backs the emergency platform, along with numerous other radical proposals. They are all to be included in Our Common Agenda.

With their non-stop summits and forums, these totalitarian globalist organizations are propagating like rats. The US is very vulnerable right now. It’s time to make our voices heard.

Excerpt from the UN statement:

In 2024, the UN will convene the Summit of the Future on the theme, ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow.’ The Summit’s aim is to reinforce the UN and global governance structures to better address old and new challenges and to formulate a Pact for the Future that would help advance the SDGs by 2030.

[…]

The track on a Global Digital Compact could gain momentum, co-facilitated by Rwanda and Sweden, with the support of the Secretary-General’s new Envoy on Technology. A code of conduct for greater integrity of public information, and progress on global rules for the peaceful, safe, and sustainable use of outer space are also envisaged.

The SDGs are meant to turn us into something worse than communists and certainly not free. They plan to rush it by 2024. The SDGs are utter Marxist nonsense:

NO POVERTY ZERO HUNGER GOOD HEALTH & WELL-BEING QUALITY EDUCATION GENDER EQUALITY CLEAN WATER & SANITATION AFFORDABLE & CLEAN ENERGY DECENT WORK & ECONOMIC GROWTH INDUSTRY, INNOVATION & INFRASTRUCTURE REDUCED INEQUALITIES SUSTAINABLE CITIES & COMMUNITIES RESPONSIBLE CONSUMPTION & PRODUCTION CLIMATE ACTION LIFE BELOW WATER LIFE ON LAND PEACE, JUSTICE & STRONG INSTITUTIONS PARTNERSHIPS FOR THE GOALS

The UN has never earned the right to govern any nation. The UN comprises incompetent dictators, thus the nickname, “Dictator’s Club.” The plan is to enslave us.

TAKEOVER: The U.N. Is Planning To Seize Global ‘Emergency’ Powers With Biden’s Support. The proposal might be the biggest attempted power grab in the history of the United Nations. If approved, the United States as we know it could cease to exist.https://t.co/GKxRwLmNwd — @amuse (@amuse) July 4, 2023

Slay News Reports

House Republicans have moved to block Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration from engaging with globalist outside forces on issues that impact the lives of the American people.

The House Committee on Appropriations has floated a budget proposal that, if passed, with terminate the U.S. federal government’s engagement with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The proposal also seeks to block taxpayer funding of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Wuhan Institute of Virology, EcoHealth Alliance, and dangerous “gain-of-function” research.

This proposal is a part of the Fiscal Year 2024 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Bill.

A Little Recent History

As part of the February World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, conference organizers presented the “Government in 2071” initiative.

The WGS has a “Government in 2071: Guidebook” all ready for handling the masses.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. writes, “The guidebook predicts that catastrophic climate change, mass migration, mass layoffs due to automation, ensuing social unrest, and the merging of humans and technology will define the next 50 years.”

The report divides the future into three eras: the Digital Connectivity Era (2018-2030), the New Exploration Era (2030-2050), and the Techno-Humanitarian Era (2050-2071). In other words, this is The Great Reset.

