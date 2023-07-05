Tulsi on Biden Bringing Us to the Brink of Nuclear War

Tulsi Gabbard leveled Joe Biden and warmongers in both parties. The following is a rough transcription as she condemns those who have lied to the American people while bringing us to the brink of nuclear war.

“I know firsthand the importance of ensuring that our military is ready and trained and capable to defend our nation, to ensure the safety security and freedom of the American people. And no matter how much lip service President Biden and others in the Democratic Party give to ensuring freedom and security, and democracy, again, their actions tell a different story.

“They’re not actually; they don’t actually care about any of those things. What they do care about is filling the pockets of their friends in the military-industrial complex despite the reality that in doing so, they are undermining our national security. They’re undermining our economy, our freedom, and our well-being, and we’re faced with the reality now that President Biden’s actions and policies have pushed us to the brink of nuclear war.

THE EXISTENTIAL CRISIS NO ONE TALKS ABOUT

“This is an existential crisis, not only for us here but the world. So this proxy war against Russia using the Ukrainian people’s lives continues to escalate. We’re hearing more talks of NATO countries who want to send troops into Ukraine, which will only increase the likelihood of a direct confrontation between the United States and NATO countries and Russia, the most nuclear-armed country in the world.

“Now, if you hear President Biden or his administration or any of the so-called pundits on TV talk about this, they talk about World War III and nuclear war as though it’s just another war, just another conflict, just another thing we do. This we do, they do that blah blah blah, and then we win. What is scary about this is that it is so far removed from reality.

THEY’RE LYING TO US

“They’re not being honest, maybe with themselves, but they’re certainly not being honest with the American people about what the cost and consequences of these wars would look like. President Reagan said nuclear war can never be won and should never be fought. He was right when he said those words, and he’s still right today.

“But the elite don’t care. They don’t care because they’ve got bunkers. They’ve got places they can go where they know that they’ll be safe. They’ve got no problem leaving the rest of us who don’t have those things, who have no shelter to perish in that event… we’re talking about an existential threat we have to stand up to these cowardly war-mongering politicians who exist in both parties.

