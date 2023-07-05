Rob Schmitt’s Rousing Monologue on American Tyranny

Rob Schmitt gave a fiery patriotic speech on Friday, calling out the authoritarians tearing apart our Constitution and robbing us of our rights. We face an existential threat from within.

Partial Transcript

…since the Trump revolution in 2016, make no mistake, there is a very large movement that is perfectly fine with tyranny in this country as long as the tyrants share their ideology. These people were everywhere during the pandemic. They’re very active in big tech. Many of them work in our Intel agencies and likely all over the American government. The American media is almost exclusively operated by these people, loyally pushing only one party’s propaganda in a two-party system.

“As a government designed to serve the people now rules over us and devises fear tactics to gain more power working on manufacturing fake stats on domestic extremism, which they use to further their agenda to make you more afraid of your neighbor than the government that’s working to subvert your inalienable rights.

“Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, renew it, so consolidating absolute power from a free people is never easy. It requires a tremendous amount of gaslighting. You have to scream democracy a lot and weaponize multiple agencies in government. Most Americans have never read the Declaration of Independence and have very little connection to the visceral fight for freedom from tyranny that started this great nation.

“Washington thrives off of our lack of perspective 250 years later. They love the uninformed, disinterested American masses taking pictures of their food, heads buried in their phones, but a quick study of our history and the ideology of the men who built this country, and you see the government ruling over us today is precisely what our founders fear in the Declaration of Independence:

When a long train of abuses and usurpations pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right; it is their duty to throw off such government and to provide new guards for their future security. Whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it and to institute a new government.

“They certainly don’t want you remembering those lines from the Declaration. In just the last few years, we’ve watched our government manipulate science and manipulate reality during a pandemic to force vaccinate its people. Our government weaponized its own Intel agencies against a populist political candidate and has been caught lying about domestic extremism to further its own agenda because every emergency or crisis is a gift for a government that wants more power and less freedom.

“Why do you think we have so many crises? They’re useful. That’s why they’ll never stop talking about January 6, and 30 years it’ll be remembered as our darkest hour. Your grandkids will think it was worse than 911. These people know exactly what they’re doing…”

