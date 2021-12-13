Biden Blames His Low Poll Numbers on “Misinformation” & COV

















A CNBC poll released Friday showed Biden with only a 41 percent approval rating. CNBC is a very pro-Democrat outlet.

Americans gave Biden only a 46 percent approval rating on handling the coronavirus, and only 37 percent approved of his handling of the economy.

Joe Biden appeared via Zoom on Jimmy Fallon’s political night show and blamed bad press for his awful poll numbers.

“Look people are afraid. People are worried. And people are getting so much inaccurate information,” he said, talking about the economy. “They’re being told that Armageddon is on the way.”

Biden also used the worn-out excuse of COVID-19.

He claimed Americans are experiencing fear about their family members contracting coronavirus.

“They don’t know what to do about it. There’s a lot of anxiety,” he said.

Biden won’t change anything he is doing with borders, the economy, spending. Instead, he, or rather, whoever in the White House runs the country, will further bias the press.

Journalists are starting to call for the end of all criticism of Joe, claiming it’s a threat to democracy. The White House is also meeting with newsrooms to enlist them in reporting more positively about inflation. It is actually state-run media.

The White House claimed Friday Biden’s numbers on the economy were so bad because of the “psychology” that came with the coronavirus pandemic.

“What we’re seeing in our data is people’s psychology on the economy, on how they’re experiencing things in the country right now is related to COVID,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said to reporters during the daily briefing.

