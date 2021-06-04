Biden bullies Sinema, Manchin, and progressives threaten to cancel them



















As you probably heard by now, Biden ratcheted up pressure against Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema who are the only obstacles to his goal of unbounded tyranny. They don’t want to vote down the filibuster, the thin wall between our Republic and tyrannical rule.

Demagogue Biden gave a hardcore leftist speech this week about so-called white supremacists and doubled down the next day. His speech included lying about Manchin and Sinema, claiming they vote with Republicans, something they never do.

On Wednesday, Sinema, along with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), spoke to reporters and reiterated her position on changing the Senate rules.

Sinema stated that not doing away with the filibuster, “protects the democracy of our nation rather than allowing our country to ricochet wildly every two to four years.”

And in a rather bold statement, questioning the behavior of Senators, instead of changing the rules, Sinema continued:

“To those who say that we must make a choice between the filibuster and ‘X,’ I say, this is a false choice. The reality is that when you have a system that is not working effectively — and I would think that most would agree that the Senate is not a particularly well-oiled machine, right? The way to fix that is to fix your behavior, not to eliminate the rules or change the rules, but to change the behavior.”

Sinema added that the function of the filibuster is to “create comity and to encourage senators to find bipartisanship and work together.”

She was asked by one reporter if she planned on changing her position on the filibuster, her answer was, “no.”

Sen. Krysten Sinema remains one of the few Democrats refusing to budge on the far-left demand to completely get rid of the filibuster. pic.twitter.com/qk3fTn5TVq — MRCTV (@mrctv) June 3, 2021

The progressive left is viciously attacking Sinema and Manchin online.

That works both ways! AZ can fix @KrystenSinema behavior by replacing her if she votes against or has another “family matter” on next vote to end the filibuster!https://t.co/sFIu9gGWgF — I_Rebel (@Daniel2Wolves) June 2, 2021

They’re tyrants and they want tyrannical rule.

Focus on getting rid of the filibuster and then push everything through Senate. — RockyMountain Progressives 💙 (@RockiesProgs) June 1, 2021

